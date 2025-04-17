How Callaway took fairway woods to the next level with Elyte

Callaway also continues to lean into its technological advancements around artificial intelligence. Callaway first used A.I. was for the 2019 Epic Flash driver release and this year. The Elyte fairway woods have Callaway’s most-advanced A.I. face to date – the new Ai10x, which delivers 10 times more control points than the Ai Smart Face. It’s the first time Callaway has had “full control” over the face, according to Davidson, as the team needed to still do some manual blending for last year’s clubs.