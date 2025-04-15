How PING G440’s innovations gave Sahith Theegala more speed

“You’re trying to deliver as much energy to the ball as possible, increasing the ball speed as well as thinking about launch conditions,” he explained. “So, we talk about being in the business of ‘moving mass around.’ That was something I first heard at my first sales meeting (Henrikson has been with PING for 15 years) where John Solheim got up and said, ‘We’ve been doing this for 51 years – moving mass around in the most efficient way possible.’”