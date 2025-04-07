The inside story of Scottie Scheffler’s new golf shoes

“And he said, ‘Can I have my golf shoe be as comfortable as my Nike Vapor 9 tennis shoe?’” Plumb said. “He went to his car, got his tennis shoes, we looked at them, we looked at those elements, and ... we actually took the internal construction from the tennis shoe and put it into the golf shoe. You’ve got this element of comfort, this element of stability, and obviously the traction element that’s specific to golf. And then it manifests itself into something that looks a little bit classic but also feels very athletic and very nice.”