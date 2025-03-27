Padraig Harrington explains why he carries two drivers, how he’s increased his swing speed with age

“I always carry two drivers,” Harrington says. “Not in the tournament, but I warm up with a backup driver because I don’t want to crack the face. So I’ve always got two drivers on the go because if they crack, you’ve got to have a backup there, especially because I do a lot of speed work. If you do speed work, you tend to mishit the club. So it’s not that the club cracks, it’s just that I’ve mishit it so much, going pretty hard at it, that I will eventually crack them.”