Winner's bag: See clubs Min Woo Lee used for maiden TOUR victory at Texas Children's Houston Open
1 Min Read
Written by GolfWRX
Min Woo Lee captured his maiden PGA TOUR victory Sunday at the Texas Children's Houston Open, holding off Scottie Scheffler and Gary Woodland to win by one stroke. Lee began the final round with a four-stroke lead, riding his lead to the finish with a final-round 67.
See the club he used below.
Driver: Callaway Elyte Triple Diamond (8.5 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Blue 6 X
3-wood: Callaway Elyte Triple Diamond (16.5 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Blue 9 X
Utility iron: Callaway X-Forged UT (18 degrees)
Shaft: True Temper AMT Tour White X100
Irons: Callaway X Forged (4, 5), Callaway Apex Prototype (6-10)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100
Wedges: Callaway Opus (50-10S), Titleist Vokey Design SM10 (56-08M), Titleist Vokey Design WedgeWorks (60-T)
Shafts: Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 Tour 120 S
Putter: Odyssey O-Works 1W
Grips: Grip Master
Ball: Callaway Chrome Tour X