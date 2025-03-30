PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Winner's bag: See clubs Min Woo Lee used for maiden TOUR victory at Texas Children's Houston Open

1 Min Read

Winner's Bag

Loading...
    Written by GolfWRX

    Min Woo Lee captured his maiden PGA TOUR victory Sunday at the Texas Children's Houston Open, holding off Scottie Scheffler and Gary Woodland to win by one stroke. Lee began the final round with a four-stroke lead, riding his lead to the finish with a final-round 67.

    See the club he used below.

    Driver: Callaway Elyte Triple Diamond (8.5 degrees)
    Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Blue 6 X

    3-wood: Callaway Elyte Triple Diamond (16.5 degrees)
    Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Blue 9 X

    Utility iron: Callaway X-Forged UT (18 degrees)
    Shaft: True Temper AMT Tour White X100

    Irons: Callaway X Forged (4, 5), Callaway Apex Prototype (6-10)
    Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100

    Wedges: Callaway Opus (50-10S), Titleist Vokey Design SM10 (56-08M), Titleist Vokey Design WedgeWorks (60-T)
    Shafts: Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 Tour 120 S

    Putter: Odyssey O-Works 1W

    Grips: Grip Master

    Ball: Callaway Chrome Tour X

    Official

    Texas Children's Houston Open

    1

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -3

    T2

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -8

    T2

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -7

    4

    FIN
    S. Valimaki
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -8

    T5

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T5

    CAN
    T. Pendrith
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -5

    T5

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T5

    ARG
    A. Tosti
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    9

    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -2

    10

    CAN
    M. Hughes
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    T11

    USA
    L. Hodges
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    T11

    PHI
    R. Hoey
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -6

    T11

    GER
    S. Jaeger
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -3

    T11

    USA
    I. Salinda
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -3

    T15

    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -5
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW