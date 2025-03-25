How Jason Day inspired Karl Vilips' putter selection

“I’ve never been a long-iron guy necessarily, I just kind of find them hard to hit; hard to launch in the air on par 5s,” Vilips said. “So I used a 3-hybrid for a long time, but, that wasn’t getting enough spin for me, although it was doing a really nice job helping me win the Pac-12 (Championship) last year. I just wanted something in the bag that could launch pretty high and fill that gap between my 4-iron and my 3-wood, because there’s a pretty large gap. And the hybrid was only about 240, so this one (carries) about 250 in the air. So it bridges it perfectly. And this one I can hit a 220-yard spinny cut, I can knock one down with low spin and hit it like 260 in the air, just super versatile; off the ground, off the tee, and it doesn’t spin too much into the wind. Into a 15 mph wind, it’s only taking off about 5-10 yards, which is great. And the crazy part is, it looks like it’s spinning but it’s not.”