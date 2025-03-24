Paul Waring betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
SUN CITY, SOUTH AFRICA - DECEMBER 07: Paul Waring of England tees off on the 11th hole during the third round of the Nedbank Golf Challenge 2025 at Gary Player CC on December 07, 2024 in Sun City, South Africa. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)
Paul Waring enters play in Houston seeking better results March 27-30 in the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open after failing to make the cut in his most recent outing, the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 27-30, 2025
- Location: Houston, Texas, USA
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- Waring is playing at the Texas Children's Houston Open for the first time in the past five years.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Stephan Jaeger posted numbers of 0.947 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in field), 1.442 in SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 in SG: Putting (third).
- Jaeger also posted numbers of 320.1 in average driving distance (11th in field), 68.06% in terms of greens in regulation (24th), and 27.25 putts per round (second).
Waring's recent performances
- He has not made the cut recently, missing the weekend in his last five tournaments.
- Waring has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- Off the tee, Paul Waring has averaged 315.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Waring is averaging -0.381 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Waring has an average of -3.930 in his past five tournaments.
Waring's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|348.5
|315.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|55.56%
|60.42%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|31.00
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|-
|16.67%
|20.83%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|16.67%
|19.44%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Waring's best finishes
- Waring participated in one tournament last season, and he did not finish in the top-10.
Waring's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.108
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-2.110
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-1.331
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.381
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-3.930
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Waring's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|W/D
|72
|E
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|77-70
|+5
|--
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Waring as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.