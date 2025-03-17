Winner's bag: See clubs Rory McIlroy used to capture THE PLAYERS Championship
1 Min Read
Written by GolfWRX
Rory McIlroy captured his 28th career victory Monday at THE PLAYERS Championship, outlasting J.J. Spaun in a three-hole aggregate playoff. McIlroy finished Round 4 at 12-under 276, birdieing the first playoff hole on Monday to take the early lead over Spaun and riding that to his second PLAYERS title.
See his full equipment setup below:
Driver: TaylorMade Qi10 (9 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 6 X
3-wood: TaylorMade Qi10 (15 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 8 X
5-wood: TaylorMade Qi10 (18 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 9 X
Irons: TaylorMade Proto (4), TaylorMade Rors Proto (5-9)
Shafts: Project X HZRDUS Black (4), Project X 7.0 (5-9)
Wedges: TaylorMade MG4 (46-09SB, 50-09SB, 54-11SB, 60-08LB)
Shafts: Project X 6.5 (46-54), Project X 6.5 Wedge (60)
Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour X
Grip: SuperStroke Zenergy Pistol Tour
Grips: Golf Pride MCC
Ball: TaylorMade TP5