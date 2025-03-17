PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Winner's bag: See clubs Rory McIlroy used to capture THE PLAYERS Championship

    Written by GolfWRX

    Rory McIlroy captured his 28th career victory Monday at THE PLAYERS Championship, outlasting J.J. Spaun in a three-hole aggregate playoff. McIlroy finished Round 4 at 12-under 276, birdieing the first playoff hole on Monday to take the early lead over Spaun and riding that to his second PLAYERS title.

    See his full equipment setup below:

    Driver: TaylorMade Qi10 (9 degrees)
    Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 6 X

    3-wood: TaylorMade Qi10 (15 degrees)
    Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 8 X

    5-wood: TaylorMade Qi10 (18 degrees)
    Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 9 X

    Irons: TaylorMade Proto (4), TaylorMade Rors Proto (5-9)
    Shafts: Project X HZRDUS Black (4), Project X 7.0 (5-9)

    Wedges: TaylorMade MG4 (46-09SB, 50-09SB, 54-11SB, 60-08LB)
    Shafts: Project X 6.5 (46-54), Project X 6.5 Wedge (60)

    Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour X
    Grip: SuperStroke Zenergy Pistol Tour

    Grips: Golf Pride MCC

    Ball: TaylorMade TP5

    Official

    THE PLAYERS Championship

    1

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    2

    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    E

    T3

    USA
    T. Hoge
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6

    T3

    USA
    A. Bhatia
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    T3

    USA
    L. Glover
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    T6

    USA
    D. Walker
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2

    T6

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -1

    T6

    USA
    B. Cauley
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    +2

    9

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -3

    T10

    USA
    C. Morikawa
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -3

    T10

    USA
    D. Thompson
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -2

    T12

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    +1

    T12

    USA
    P. Cantlay
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    +1

    T14

    ENG
    A. Rai
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -3

    T14

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1
