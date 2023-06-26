How a 9-year-old putter has taken the TOUR by storm

“Keegan first started experimenting with his current style of putter in September of 2021,” Joe Toulon, Callaway tour manager, told GolfWRX.com. “It’s a slightly longer putter (about 38.75 inches to the end of the grip), but he uses it in a similar fashion as Alex Noren and Billy Horschel. He goes left-hand low but has the fingers on his right hand in between his left forearm and grip. I think, originally, he was looking for something that gave him a similar feel to the Sabertooth belly putter he won a major (the 2011 PGA Championship) with. He ended up liking the Versa Jailbird head, and the contrasting black and white cues gave him better face angle awareness. Keegan has obviously had a lot of success with Odyssey mallets, and this is another example of that.”