Tiger Woods among stars spotted switching equipment at TGL
3 Min Read
Written by Alistair Cameron @ACameronPGATOUR
Prime time is the perfect time to put equipment changes under the gun and test how they’ll perform when the pressure rises. At least that’s what it felt like last night during TGL’s matchup between Tiger Woods’ Jupiter Links and Rory McIlroy’s Boston Common, with a host of equipment switches in play.
Most notable was Woods. The 82-time PGA TOUR winner was spotted using the new TaylorMade Qi35 driver. According to TaylorMade, Woods opted for the LS head which was interestingly set at 9 degrees compared to the 10.5-degree head that he previously used in the Qi10 lineup. This aligns well with the Qi35 head seeing a lower center of gravity (CG) which causes a higher launch. Despite changing the loft, Woods stayed in the Graphite Design Tour AD VF shaft.
The Qi35 LS is the lower spin option in the lineup and comes with one 13-gram weight in the back and two three-gram weights in the front. The big difference between the Qi35 driver head and the old Qi10 is the weight setup. TaylorMade changed to their Trajectory Adjustment System weight setup in the Qi35 instead of a sliding weight found in the Qi10. This removes weight and is more mass-efficient, creating a greater change in CG, launch conditions and spin.
Tiger Woods of Jupiter Links Golf Club seen using a TalyorMade Qi35 LS driver last night during their TGL match against the Boston Common Golf. (Carmen Mandato/TGL via Getty Images)
Fellow Jupiter Links teammate and standout star in Match 4, Tom Kim showed up at the SoFi Center with a new putter in play. After riding with a Justin Thomas-inspired prototype Scotty Cameron putter that he first put in play at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Kim returned to a blade putter, this time using a new Scotty Cameron Studio Style Newport 2. The switch paid off for Jupiter Links with Kim draining gutsy putts on the tricky, undulating turf green en route to their first victory in TGL history.
The big update for the 20th anniversary of Scotty Cameron’s original GSS-inserted Studio Style line (German stainless steel), sees the new 2025 Studio Style putters using an all-new face insert, made with Studio carbon steel and a unique chain-link face milling technology.
Despite becoming the youngest player to have three wins on the PGA TOUR since Woods, Kim has yet to crack the top 70 on TOUR for Strokes Gained: Putting. In just his short career the South Korean has tinkered with flatstick setups moving between blade to mallet designs, as well as using standard and center-shafted setups.
Kim wasn’t the only TGL star using a different putter on the green. Boston Common’s Adam Scott was back playing L.A.B. Golf’s OZ.1 putter. Scott helped design the putter head with the L.A.B. Golf team but after testing prototypes during the fall, the Australian returned to the Mezz.1 Proto.
Scott’s influence on the OZ.1 design helped L.A.B. develop a traditional mallet-style putter while continuing with their face-balanced technique. The OZ.1 lineup is also the first L.A.B. putter to feature a model with a face insert.
With the TGL season fully in motion, it’ll be interesting to see what other equipment updates we’ll see from PGA TOUR stars in front of the big screen on the big screen.
Alistair is a senior staff member at the PGA TOUR covering equipment. Born and raised in England, he played golf professionally on the European Alps Tour before joining the PGA TOUR. Follow Alistair Cameron on Twitter.