Tiger Woods among stars spotted switching equipment at TGL

The Qi35 LS is the lower spin option in the lineup and comes with one 13-gram weight in the back and two three-gram weights in the front. The big difference between the Qi35 driver head and the old Qi10 is the weight setup. TaylorMade changed to their Trajectory Adjustment System weight setup in the Qi35 instead of a sliding weight found in the Qi10. This removes weight and is more mass-efficient, creating a greater change in CG, launch conditions and spin.