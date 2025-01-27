CONECTD GOLF’s technology will revolutionize putting
3 Min Read
CONECTD GOLF has invented a small device that, similar to a launch monitor’s role in the full swing, captures how a putter is moving throughout the stroke. (CONECTD GOLF)
Written by Sean Martin @PGATOURSMartin
ORLANDO, Fla. – Launch monitors revolutionized our understanding of the golf swing by measuring things that were once unmeasurable, replacing guesswork with objective analysis.
That’s why those devices have become ubiquitous on driving ranges. They’ve given golfers the ability to understand what once was a mystery, measuring all that occurs in the milliseconds that a golf club impacts a ball.
Now CONECTD GOLF is seeking to have a similar impact on another crucial aspect of the game: putting. CONECTD has invented a small device that, similar to a launch monitor’s role in the full swing, captures how a putter is moving throughout the stroke. CONECTD’s module is designed to be connected to the clubhead, however, and one day could integrate seamlessly into the putter you use on the course.
CONECTD GOLF’s module is currently being used by professionals on the European Challenge Tour and DP World Tour, but it one day could allow golfers of all abilities to analyze their stroke like a TOUR pro.
Players currently must visit the rare practice facility with an expensive putting lab to get objective measurements of their putting stroke and instantly receive metrics such as face alignment, stroke path, impact dynamics and tempo.
“The goal is to bring the technology to every size and design of putter,” said CONECTD Golf Founder Antoine Delesvaux. “We want it to be the new standard of what a putter should be. We want every putter to be able to collect that data for the user. There is a way for us to design a club where the technology is embedded in the actual design.”
In recognition of CONECTD Golf’s potential impact to revolutionize the game, the PGA TOUR has made a strategic investment in CONCECTD Sports Holdings. This continues the TOUR’s investment in technology that helps golfers better understand their game.
“We believe all golfers would benefit from enhanced data and analytics related to their own game,” said Lance Stover, the PGA TOUR’s senior vice president of new ventures. That has been seen in the continued advancements in ShotLink powered by CDW, the unmatched technology that offers real-time analytics on shots struck on the PGA TOUR, and the TOUR’s investment in Arccos Golf. Arccos Golf, the “Official Game Tracker of the PGA TOUR,” gives amateurs similar shot-level data that allows them to analyze their performance like the pros.
The TOUR’s investment in CONECTD is one of the earliest stage investments the TOUR has ever made, a testament to its potential impact. Delesvaux founded the company just three years ago.
“At the PGA TOUR, we have a growth and innovation mindset. We’re trying to look at where the world might be a few years from now, not where it is today, and we didn’t see anything like this out there,” Stover said. “Our goal is to have CONECTD GOLF be ubiquitous for any player who really wants to enjoy the game and improve his or her putting.”
CONECTD GOLF’s device weighs just 32 grams, which allows it to be integrated into putter heads. The company will begin exploring partnerships with club manufacturers to build putters that utilize CONECTD’s technology in the putter head. LEMERLE GOLF, a fellow subsidiary of CONECTD Sports Holdings, currently makes putters designed around CONECTD’s module.
The LEMERLE putter with CONECTD technology is currently being used by players on the DP World Tour and European Challenge Tour. In competition, players replace the CONECTD unit with a dummy module that has the same dimensions, meaning players will experience no change in their putter from practice to tournaments.
The PGA TOUR is a minority investor in CONECTD Sports Holdings, which specializes in embedding advanced data collection technology directly into sports equipment.
“You screw CONECTD GOLF into your putter, you connect to the app, and then you immediately get really incredible stroke analysis,” Stover said. The possibilities are endless.
Sean Martin manages PGATOUR.COM’s staff of writers as the Lead, Editorial. He covered all levels of competitive golf at Golfweek Magazine for seven years, including tournaments on four continents, before coming to the PGA TOUR in 2013. Follow Sean Martin on Twitter.