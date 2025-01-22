Justin Rose talks new Axis1 prototype putter, Miura irons

“In December I traveled to South Africa with two sets, and I just put them in play and I really liked them,” Rose said. “Here we are. It wasn’t exactly extensive, I then did get to Abu Dhabi and put them through the ringer with good club fitters and people who know what they’re doing. And yeah, they felt really good, good through the turf. They’re obviously known for their feel, so – it’s a blade, you know? It ain’t a change for me, it’s just a different look. A little bit of a sole difference … They actually felt good when practicing on Bermuda, as well. There’s lots of refinements you can make, but to me, a blade is a blade for the most part. So just a nice change of shape and something different to look at.”