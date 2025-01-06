Check out new gear in bag for Hideki Matsuyama’s record-breaking win

At The Sentry last week, Matsuyama ranked first in Strokes Gained: Total, second in SG: Approach the Green, and third in SG: Putting. Matsuyama’s putting performance gained particular attention through the week because he was using an all-new Scotty Cameron 009M Center Shaft Tour prototype putter. Matsuyama is no stranger to trying out numerous different prototype putters every week on TOUR, but typically, he opts for a plumber’s neck hosel. This week, he switched it up and went for a center-shafted model, where the shaft extends upwards from the center of the clubhead versus the heel portion.