The coolest gear spotted from Tom Brady, Caitlin Clark at The RSM Classic pro-am
3 Min Read
A look at Caitlin Clark's golf bag at the pro-am prior to The RSM Classic. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR)
Written by GolfWRX GolfWRX.com
PGA TOUR players weren’t the only sports icons on-site Wednesday at the 2024 RSM Classic, on St. Simons Island, Georgia, for the final event of the FedExCup Fall.
Tom Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback in the NFL, and Caitlin Clark, one of the greatest women’s college basketball players of all time at the University of Iowa – who’s now playing for the WNBA’s Indiana Fever – were both participants in the pro-am at Sea Island Golf Club.
Of course, as we normally do here at the PGA TOUR Equipment Report, GolfWRX.com had to check out what the two legends had in their golf bags.
They didn’t disappoint.
Brady’s trusty 2-iron
A look at Tom Brady's clubs during the pro-am prior to The RSM Classic. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR)
Brady is no stranger to playing golf in front of fans. He’s played in several editions of “The Match,” an exhibition series that pits celebrities and professional golfers against each other in a competitive team atmosphere.
This week, the fans at Sea Island flocked to Brady’s pro-am group as he played alongside PGA TOUR standout Ludvig Åberg, who is returning to competition for the first time since knee surgery earlier this fall.
Brady’s bag on Wednesday was filled with mostly Titleist clubs, including Vokey SM9 wedges (stamped with his children’s names on them), T100 mid-to-short irons (PW-5-iron), T200 long irons (4- and 2-irons), a TSR3 9-degree with Ventus Black 7x shaft, and a TaylorMade Ghost Manta putter with a green-and-white Flat Cat grip. Interestingly, the grip on the putter is two separate ones that have been glued together.
Although Brady was carrying a driver and 3-wood in the bag during the round, they mostly stayed underneath their headcovers aside from a few holes, as he opted instead to use his driving iron off the tee. Throughout most of his NFL career, Brady excelled at throwing short and accurate routes to his receivers, only throwing the deep ball in selective spots, so he’s used to having a methodical game plan that doesn’t center around the long ball.
Brady’s Titleist T200 2-iron is equipped with a Graphite Design Tour AD-DI Hybrid 95X shaft, a custom orange-and-black ferrule, and a jumbo grip for his oversized hands.
Clark’s custom wedges
Yes, Brady attracted some fanfare at St. Simons Island, but Clark had a sea of followers, too, as she played alongside 12-time PGA TOUR winner Zach Johnson and PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan.
Caitlin Clark (right) poses with Zach Johnson during the pro-am prior to The RSM Classic. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR)
For Johnson and Clark, it was an Iowan connection in Georgia. Johnson grew up in Iowa City, Iowa, where he went on to attend Drake University, while Clark is from Des Moines, Iowa, and played for the University of Iowa, becoming NCAA Division I basketball’s overall top scorer. Clark has taken her generational basketball talents to the Indiana Fever in the WNBA, where she averaged 19.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, 8.4 assists and 1.3 steals in her Rookie of the Year winning season.
For Clark, an avid golfer, she equipped her bag with mostly Callaway clubs, including a Callaway Paradym X driver, Paradym X 3-wood, Paradym X 3- and 4-hybrids, as well as Paradym X irons (5-PW, AW), a Jaws Raw wedge (54 degrees) and an Odyssey Ai-One Double Wide putter.
The most eye-catching gear in Clark’s bag, though, were arguably her Ping S159 black-and gold wedges (50 and 60 degrees). The midnight black Ping wedges were stamped with her Iowa Hawkeye jersey No. 22, and paint-filled with gold highlights, thus showing off her black-and-yellow Hawkeye pride.
Caitlin Clark hits a shot during the pro-am prior to The RSM Classic. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR)
For those interested in her kicks, she was also wearing black-white-and-gold Nike Air Zoom golf shoes, a week after sporting a pink and gold pair during The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican, where she played alongside seven-time winner this season Nelly Korda.