Inside Titleist’s new Vokey K* grind, one of hottest new wedge grinds on PGA TOUR
A look at the new new lob wedge grind option from Titleist called the K*. (Courtesy GolfWRX)
Some of golf’s biggest names – including Justin Thomas, Ludvig Åberg, Cameron Young and even Rory McIlroy – have been recently using a new lob wedge grind option from Titleist called the K*.
The K* has an interesting backstory of how it came into existence, and due to its popularity on the PGA TOUR, it became available to consumers on Nov. 5 through Vokey’s WedgeWorks platform. More on the retail information later, but first, a brief history lesson.
Back in 2015, seven-time PGA TOUR winner Webb Simpson experimented with Vokey’s standard K grind wedge option, which, according to Titleist, is the highest bounce wedge in its lineup and is made with a wide, full sole that performs great in soft conditions and bunkers. After testing the K grind, though, Simpson wanted something with a bit more versatility from tighter lies.
He didn’t know it at the time, of course, but Simpson’s feedback was helping develop what is now the K* grind.
A look at Justin Thomas's modified K-grind wedge. (Courtesy GolfWRX)
Along the way, following the development of the new grind with Simpson, Thomas also began taking interest in the modified K grind, and he helped Vokey Tour Representative Aaron Dill identify the proper angles of the sole.
In recent years, the K* has gained even more popularity and usage on the PGA TOUR, due to its balance of forgiveness and versatility.
A look at Ludvig Åberg's K* grind wedge. (Courtesy GolfWRX)
According to Dill, the K* grind is similar to the standard K grind, but it differs in two major ways. First, the K* has significant trailing edge relief added that helps the leading edge sit closer to the ground when opening the face. Second, there’s something that Dill calls “pre-wear” on the leading edge, which helps add a bit of bounce to increase forgiveness and prevent digging on square-faced shots.
The success and ultimate public release of the K* design is a testament to Dill’s openness to hearing the feedback of Vokey users and testers on TOUR, as well as his ability to craft custom wedge grinds based on that feedback.
A close-up look at the K* design by Titleist. (Courtesy GolfWRX)
Now, the Vokey SM10 K* with a raw finish is available on Vokey’s WedgeWorks platform, selling for $225 apiece in 58- and 60-degree head options. The stock shaft is a True Temper Dynamic Gold S200, and the stock grip is a Titleist Universal 360. As with all orders on WedgeWorks, wedges can be custom ordered with a selection of shafts, grips, shaft bands, ferrules, custom stampings and paintfills.
