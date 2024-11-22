PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Inside Titleist’s new Vokey K* grind, one of hottest new wedge grinds on PGA TOUR

2 Min Read

Equipment

A look at the new new lob wedge grind option from Titleist called the K*. (Courtesy GolfWRX)

A look at the new new lob wedge grind option from Titleist called the K*. (Courtesy GolfWRX)

    Written by GolfWRX GolfWRX.comGolfWRX.com

    Some of golf’s biggest names – including Justin Thomas, Ludvig Åberg, Cameron Young and even Rory McIlroy – have been recently using a new lob wedge grind option from Titleist called the K*.

    The K* has an interesting backstory of how it came into existence, and due to its popularity on the PGA TOUR, it became available to consumers on Nov. 5 through Vokey’s WedgeWorks platform. More on the retail information later, but first, a brief history lesson.

    Back in 2015, seven-time PGA TOUR winner Webb Simpson experimented with Vokey’s standard K grind wedge option, which, according to Titleist, is the highest bounce wedge in its lineup and is made with a wide, full sole that performs great in soft conditions and bunkers. After testing the K grind, though, Simpson wanted something with a bit more versatility from tighter lies.

    He didn’t know it at the time, of course, but Simpson’s feedback was helping develop what is now the K* grind.

    A look at Justin Thomas's modified K-grind wedge. (Courtesy GolfWRX)

    A look at Justin Thomas's modified K-grind wedge. (Courtesy GolfWRX)

    Along the way, following the development of the new grind with Simpson, Thomas also began taking interest in the modified K grind, and he helped Vokey Tour Representative Aaron Dill identify the proper angles of the sole.

    In recent years, the K* has gained even more popularity and usage on the PGA TOUR, due to its balance of forgiveness and versatility.

    A look at Ludvig Åberg's K* grind wedge. (Courtesy GolfWRX)

    A look at Ludvig Åberg's K* grind wedge. (Courtesy GolfWRX)

    According to Dill, the K* grind is similar to the standard K grind, but it differs in two major ways. First, the K* has significant trailing edge relief added that helps the leading edge sit closer to the ground when opening the face. Second, there’s something that Dill calls “pre-wear” on the leading edge, which helps add a bit of bounce to increase forgiveness and prevent digging on square-faced shots.

    The success and ultimate public release of the K* design is a testament to Dill’s openness to hearing the feedback of Vokey users and testers on TOUR, as well as his ability to craft custom wedge grinds based on that feedback.

    A close-up look at the K* design by Titleist. (Courtesy GolfWRX)

    A close-up look at the K* design by Titleist. (Courtesy GolfWRX)

    Now, the Vokey SM10 K* with a raw finish is available on Vokey’s WedgeWorks platform, selling for $225 apiece in 58- and 60-degree head options. The stock shaft is a True Temper Dynamic Gold S200, and the stock grip is a Titleist Universal 360. As with all orders on WedgeWorks, wedges can be custom ordered with a selection of shafts, grips, shaft bands, ferrules, custom stampings and paintfills.

    To see more photos of the K* wedge grind and learn more about the product, head over to GolfWRX.com.