Product Spotlight: Titleist launches new GT line of drivers
5 Min Read
A detailed look at Will Zalatoris' Titleist GT2 driver. (Courtesy GolfWRX)
Written by GolfWRX
Titleist’s launch of its GT line of drivers in June was one of the biggest equipment stories on the PGA TOUR in 2024. The clubs’ impact was immediate, as players across the TOUR rushed to put them in their bag. Many had quick success with the clubs, as well. More than a dozen players put a GT driver – the GT2, GT3 and GT4 – into play that first week in Ohio, and the momentum hasn’t stopped.
By the next month’s Genesis Scottish Open, more than 100 players had used a GT driver in competition on the PGA TOUR, including big names such as Max Homa (GT3), Tom Kim (GT3), Cameron Young (GT2), Justin Thomas (GT2), Byeong Hun An (GT4), Billy Horschel (GT3), Wyndham Clark (GT2), Will Zalatoris (GT2), Webb Simpson (GT3) and Lee Hodges (GT2).
Zalatoris, who was a part of the early prototype testing for the new GT drivers and one of the 13 players who switched in the first week, couldn’t wait to put the GT2 into his bag.
“I think this is the most that we’ve been begging (Titleist) to put (a driver) in our hands as fast as they can,” he said. “We first tested it I think in early December. I think the part that’s really cool about it is it’s just kind of plug-and-play. I have the exact same shaft, the exact same setting. And immediately I’m picking up 1.5 mph ball speed, and that equates to about another 6.5-7 yards of carry.
"I think the thing that I really noticed when you compare it from my old one, from the TSR to the GT, I think the mishits just get brought in that much more. Four to five yards out here on TOUR in dispersion could be the difference of you being in the fairway and having another birdie look (or) you miss a fairway and now you’re laying up trying to make par the hard way.”
Titleist’s GT2 head is made for the most forgiveness within the lineup, whereas the GT3 comes packed with the most adjustability, and the GT4 offers the most compact head shape with the lowest spin.
The GT2 is for players seeking speed and forgiveness across the face, designed “for players who don't always find the center of the face and need the stability of a high-MOI driver without sacrificing speed,” according to Titleist. That forgiveness doesn’t just benefit amateurs, though. TOUR players have benefitted from that extra forgiveness, as well, as evidenced by the number of players like Thomas and Clark who have put the GT2 into play.
The GT3, meanwhile, is for players with a consistent impact location who are looking for the adjustability to max out distance and directional control. The GT3 has a weight that’s adjustable across the face to help players dial in their shot shape and give extra oomph where they hit the ball on the face.
Both the GT2 and GT3 offer high launch, while the GT4, with its slightly smaller head, offers mid-height launch with the lowest spin in the GT line. It is designed for players who may be losing distance because of spin rates above 3,000 rpm.
Although each model is made for different needs and preferences, all of Titleist’s new GT drivers are made with advanced technologies to help golfers hit the ball farther and straighter. Each of the heads are made with lightweight Seamless Thermoform Crowns that use ultra-light Proprietary Matrix Polymer for precise mass placement, which is specific to each head model. The lightweight construction of the crown allowed Titleist engineers to save weight from where it’s unwanted, and they repositioned that weight in both the front and back of the heads to increase both stability and distance.
The new GT drivers also use Speed Rings that help boost the COR (coefficient of restitution), thus raising ball speeds on center strikes, while Variable Face Thickness (VFT) technology helps increase ball speeds on off-center hits. Titleist’s new drivers are also made with enhanced aerodynamics to reduce drag and increase clubhead speed, and they have new face graphics and head shapes that were developed based on TOUR player feedback.
A detailed look at the new Titleist GT3 driver. (GolfWRX)
The GT3 model specifically, which is played by Homa, Kim, Horschel and Simpson, comes with five CG (center of gravity) locations thanks to the new Adjustable CG Track that runs across the sole of the club. By switching between the five options (H2, H1, N, T1 and T2), players can move the weight across the face to dial in their preferred flight and shot shape.
Improving upon its previous lineup of TSR drivers, the GT driver platform has proven to be an easy upgrade for the world’s best players.
“When we release a new product, it has to outperform the previous line,” said Josh Talge, vice president, Titleist Golf Club Marketing. “For GT, it needed to be faster than TSR. It needed to be longer and straighter, and it had to sound better, look better and feel better. GT delivers across the board without compromise.”
Titleist calls the GT4 its “most aggressive spin-reducing driver ever.” The adjustable weight can be set forward in the face to further reduce spin, or moved back to balance the GT4’s speed with moderate spin reduction. An, who qualified for this year’s TOUR Championship and represented the International Team at the Presidents Cup, is among the longest players on TOUR, ranking fourth in Driving Distance in 2024 (317.1 yards). But his spin rate of approximately 2,400 RPMs ranks 130th on TOUR.
A detailed view of Titleist's new GT4 driver. (GolfWRX)
Available in stores now, the Titleist GT2, GT3 and GT4 drivers are available in RH and LH (8, 9, 10 and 11 degrees), selling for $649 apiece with stock shafts and $849 apiece with premium shafts.
Just like the pros do it, don’t forget to get fit into the right GT head model and shaft for your game, under the supervision of a professional fitter or local professional. No new driver will work flawlessly for your game if it isn’t fit right!