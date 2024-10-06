Winner's Bag: See clubs Kevin Yu used for victory at Sanderson Farms Championship
Written by GolfWRX GolfWRX.com
Kevin Yu earned his first PGA TOUR victory at the Sanderson Farms Championship. Yu birdied the 72nd hole to make it to a playoff with Beau Hossler and then birdied the first playoff hole for the victory. See the clubs he used below.
Driver: Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond Max (9 degrees)
Shaft: Graphite Design Tour AD VC 6 X
3-wood: Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Max (16.5 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Tensei 1K White 80 TX
Irons: Srixon ZX Mk II Utility (3), Callaway Apex TCB (4-9)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100
Wedges: Callaway Jaws Raw (46-10S, 56-10S), Callaway Opus (52), Titleist Vokey Design WedgeWorks (60-K)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 (46-56), True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 Onyx (60)
Putter: Odyssey Ai-One Milled Six T
Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet
Ball: Callaway Chrome Tour X