Matt McCarty set to make PGA TOUR debut as member at Sanderson Farms Championship

McCarty will begin his career as a TOUR member at the Sanderson Farms Championship, the second of eight events in the FedExCup Fall, which finalizes eligibility for the 2025 PGA TOUR Season. McCarty is a mathematical lock to end the Korn Ferry Tour season as the No. 1 finisher on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List, which concludes on Sunday at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance in French Lick, Indiana. As the No. 1 finisher on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List, McCarty will have a one-year exemption on the PGA TOUR (exempt thru 2025), as well as invites to THE PLAYERS Championship and U.S. Open in 2025.