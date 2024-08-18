New putter sparks Hideki Matsuyama to victory at FedEx St. Jude Championship

Although hard to believe, he was almost serious about the decision. Before his final-round tee time in Memphis, he shocked those watching on at the practice putting green, pulling out a different putter than the one that had found a home in the bag. Starting his putting practice routine with a more traditional Scotty Cameron Newport 2 putter – similar to one he’s used throughout his career – he soon switched back to the Craftsman Squareback to take to the course and earn his first FedExCup Playoffs victory.