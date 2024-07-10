See what’s in amateur Luke Clanton’s golf bag following two top-10 PGA TOUR finishes
3 Min Read
Written by GolfWRX GolfWRX.com
Luke Clanton recently became the first amateur in the modern era to record back-to-back top-10 finishes on the PGA TOUR, thanks to his T2 finish at the John Deere Classic and T10 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. He also made the cut at the U.S. Open at Pinehurst, finishing T41 in his first major.
A rising junior at Florida State University, and still competing as an amateur, Clanton is back in the field at this week’s ISCO Championship in Kentucky, playing on a sponsor exemption.
We caught up with Clanton in Kentucky to learn more about his mixed bag of clubs, and how he handles his gear setup week-to-week.
Clanton works closely with TaylorMade TOUR reps Cory Johnson and Ryan Ressa on his equipment needs, but he’s admittedly not the type of golfer to change things up very often.
“It’s kind of one of those things where I find a golf club and I love it, and I’m going to stay with it,” Clanton said, “because I’m comfortable with it and I know what it can do. I think if you’re an amateur out there and you want to keep switching, it’s not the greatest thing sometimes. Find a golf club you love and make sure you have it.”
A look at Luke Clanton's TaylorMade P760 mid irons. (Courtesy GolfWRX)
For his irons, Clanton uses a mixed-model set, featuring TaylorMade P7MB short irons (7-9) and P760 mid irons (4-6). He uses either a P770 3-iron or a Stealth UDI 2-iron, depending on course conditions. At the U.S. Open, for example, he used the P770 3-iron to take advantage of the club’s higher flight and greater spin for more stopping power on the longer par-3s.
“I love the blades with the low irons because I can kind of feel a little more around the greens, and if I have a little feely shot from like 150, I can hit a 7 iron there,” Clanton said. “It’s one of those things where I like to feel a little more with the lower irons. Then with the upper irons I like a little bit more forgiveness, especially when you’re hitting it from 210. You don’t really want a blade looking down at the ground, so it’s been a great setup for a while.”
A look at Luke Clanton's TaylorMade BRNR 13.5-degree Mini Driver. (Courtesy GolfWRX)
What’s Clanton’s favorite club in the bag? That would be the TaylorMade BRNR 13.5-degree Mini Driver, which he started using during a practice round at Cherry Hills ahead of last year’s U.S. Amateur.
“This club has been a life saver off the tee, and off the deck, as well,” Clanton said. “…I think (the 2023 U.S. Amateur) was literally right when they came out with the Mini Driver, and a bunch of my teammates said I never liked 3-wood because I never hit it, and it was true. I hit this (mini driver) off the deck a couple times and it flew perfect. Then I was like, ‘Let’s hit it off the tee,’ and it was flying 285-290 (yards) off the tee.
“I was like, this thing is pretty sweet,” he continued. “I’ve kept it in the bag ever since then, and no matter if it’s off a tight lie out of the rough, anything, it’s been awesome. I think it’s probably one of the better clubs I’ve ever received from TaylorMade. …I could take out the driver and have the BRNR in and still play well all week. It’s just one of those golf clubs you can hit it off the tee and still hit it far, I can draw it, cut it, hit it low, hit it high. It’s definitely one of my favorites for sure… I don’t think it’ll ever come out of the bag. I really don’t.”
Check out Clanton’s full equipment specs as of the ISCO Championship below:
A look at Luke Clanton's Titleist TSR2 driver. (Courtesy GolfWRX)
Driver: Titleist TSR2 (8 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Kai’li White 70TX
Mini Driver: TaylorMade BRNR Mini Driver (13.5 degrees)
Shaft: Project X HZRDUS 70TX
Driving Iron: TaylorMade Stealth UDI (2 iron)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black HB 10TX
Irons: TaylorMade P770 (3), P760 (4-6) and P7MB (7-9)
Shafts: Nippon Pro Modus Tour 130X
A look at Luke Clanton's TaylorMade MG4 wedge. (Courtesy GolfWRX)
Wedges: TaylorMade MG4 (46, 50, 54 and 58 degrees)
Shafts: Nippon Pro Modus Tour 125X
A look at Luke Clanton's TaylorMade Spider GT putter. (Courtesy GolfWRX)
Putter: TaylorMade Spider GT