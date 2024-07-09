Why Rickie Fowler is using two 4-irons at Genesis Scottish Open

This marks The Renaissance Club’s sixth straight year hosting the Genesis Scottish Open, the third as a co-sanctioned event between the PGA TOUR and DP World Tour. Fowler has finished T47 and T42 in the event’s past two iterations, solid if unspectacular results. He enters the week at No. 96 on the season-long FedExCup standings with just over a month remaining until the FedExCup Playoffs, needing some summertime magic to break into the top 70 after the Wyndham Championship to qualify for the Playoffs.