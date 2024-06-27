Scottie Scheffler's Spider Tour X L-neck putter available to all
A look at the Spider Tour X L-neck putter that will be available for retail Thursday. (Courtesy Taylormade)
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Now you can own the putter that has fueled Scottie Scheffler’s incredible season. The same Spider Tour X L-neck used by the world No. 1 will arrive at retail Thursday.
Scheffler debuted the putter at this year’s Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, jump-starting a stretch that has seen him win six times in 10 starts.
Scheffler won in his first week with the new putter, ending a winless streak that had stretched for nearly a year. He’s been nearly unbeatable since, winning THE PLAYERS Championship, Masters and four Signature Events (Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, RBC Heritage, the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday and Travelers Championship).
It was a big change for Scheffler, who’d used blade putters almost exclusively in his career before making the switch this spring. It has paid big dividends. He did use a prototype Spider putter, the Spider Tour X SS Proto, during last year’s FedExCup Playoffs, but the club only stayed in his bag for two weeks before he switched back to his blade putter.
In addition to the L-neck that is found in the blade putters Scheffler was accustomed to, Scheffler’s prototype had other variations from the standard Spider putter. The face was milled and metal with visible black screws on the heel and toe, and the center of gravity was farther forward than other Spiders.
Scheffler kept testing various Spider heads during the coming months, and eventually asked for a Spider Tour X with his preferred “L-neck” but with all the “bells and whistles” of the Spider, according to TaylorMade. That includes a full sight line on top of the True Path Alignment and a Pure Roll insert.
Now that putter is available to the public.