Inside Peyton Manning’s WITB from the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday Pro-Am

On Wednesday, GolfWRX.com spotted Manning using a high-end Scotty Cameron Concept 1 Super Rat custom putter, stamped with “SB 41.50 PM 18” on the back bumpers. “SB 41.50” signifies Manning’s victories at Super Bowl XLI, while playing for the Indianapolis Colts, and Super Bowl 50, while playing for the Denver Broncos. “PM 18” stands for Manning’s initials, plus his NFL jersey No. 18 that he wore throughout his storied career.