Inside Peyton Manning’s WITB from the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday Pro-Am
1 Min Read
Written by GolfWRX GolfWRX.com
Peyton Manning, a legendary NFL Hall-of-Fame quarterback, played alongside actor Chris Pratt and PGA TOUR superstars Rory McIlroy and Jason Day at Muirfield Village Golf Club on Wednesday at the Memorial presented by Workday's Golden Bear Pro-Am.
Despite all the star power in the pairing, it might actually have been Peyton Manning’s putter that stole the show.
The back of Peyton Manning's Scotty Cameron Concept 1 Super Rat “SB 41.50 PM 18” GSS custom putter. (GolfWRX)
On Wednesday, GolfWRX.com spotted Manning using a high-end Scotty Cameron Concept 1 Super Rat custom putter, stamped with “SB 41.50 PM 18” on the back bumpers. “SB 41.50” signifies Manning’s victories at Super Bowl XLI, while playing for the Indianapolis Colts, and Super Bowl 50, while playing for the Denver Broncos. “PM 18” stands for Manning’s initials, plus his NFL jersey No. 18 that he wore throughout his storied career.
The sole of Peyton Manning's Scotty Cameron Concept 1 Super Rat “SB 41.50 PM 18” GSS custom putter. (GolfWRX)
With two Super Bowl victories to his name, it's only right that Manning shows them off on a shiny, custom putter.
Peyton Manning's Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond driver, and Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke 3HL Max 3-wood and 5-wood. (GolfWRX)
GolfWRX.com also looked at Manning’s entire club setup, which is listed below.
Driver: Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond (10.5 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Blue
3-wood: Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke 3HL Max (16.5 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Blue
5-wood: Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke (18 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Blue
Peyton Manning's set of Callaway Apex irons and Jaws wedges. (GolfWRX)
Irons: Callaway Apex (4-PW, AW)
Shafts: AeroTech SteelFiber
Wedges: Callaway Jaws (54 degrees), Callaway Jaws Raw (60 degrees)
Putter: Scotty Cameron Concept 1 Super Rat “SB 41.50 PM 18” GSS custom