PING introduces Tour-inspired s159 wedges, WebFit Wedge consumer app

New “H” or half-moon grind : A shot-saving option for players with steeper angles of attack who like to manipulate the handle and play with versatility. It performs best in softer conditions. Available in 54°, 56°, 58° and 60°.

New “B” grind: For a shallow angle of attack and neutral face delivery. Low-bounce design sits low on the turf on square-face shots, providing forgiveness via the sole width to deliver score-lowering performance in firmer conditions. Available in 58° and 60°.

“T” grind: The most versatile option allows players to manipulate the face for shot-making precision around the greens. Ideal for medium to firm turf conditions, includes a 62-degree option at the request of our Tour pros for more versatility. Available in 58°, 60° and 62° (new).

“W” grind: Maximum forgiveness through the turf. Best fits a steep angle of attack who might also have a lot of handle lean and a player who prefers the look of a specialty wedge but relies on a little more forgiveness in their scoring clubs. Available in 54°, 56°, 58° and 60°.

“E” or Eye2 grind: Continues to be the ultimate bunker club, carrying on a 40-year tradition of helping golfers get up and down from the sand. It plays with relatively low bounce on square or slightly open face shots. Available in 54°, 56°, 58° and 60°.