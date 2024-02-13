PING introduces Tour-inspired s159 wedges, WebFit Wedge consumer app
4 Min Read
PING's new s159 wedge series. (Courtesy PING)
Written by PING
PHOENIX – Combining short-game-changing performance with industry-leading fitting software, PING introduced the s159 wedge series Tuesday, its next generation of specialty wedges engineered to bring golfers more spin and control into and around greens.
The Tour-proven s159 wedges are offered in 25 loft/grind combinations and are available for custom fitting and pre-sell beginning Tuesday at authorized PING golf shops around the world.
“The new wedges represent our most extensive and versatile wedge line to date, significantly advancing wedge performance and expanding fitting options,” said John K. Solheim, PING CEO and president. “They are already winning on Tour and we’re seeing a lot of players converting to them around the world. They love the clean look, the soft feel and, most importantly, the ability to launch and spin their shots with precise control. With six grinds designed to perform in a variety of playing conditions and techniques, we have a wedge to fit every golfer.
“In conjunction with the new wedges, we’re excited to introduce the WebFit Wedge app. It’s a web-based app engineered to help golfers find the best grinds and gapping solutions for their games. It’s a quick and easy experience to help golfers cut through a lot of the confusion associated with buying wedges, ultimately making a recommendation on which s159 wedges will allow them to greatly improve their performance around the greens.”
Tour-inspired design fits all golfers
Extensive testing with PING Tour players helped create a wedge series that will appeal to golfers of all abilities. The 8620 carbon steel head is cast to an eye-pleasing shape with a straighter lead edge, a design feature especially beneficial on full shots. An elastomer insert behind the face contributes to the soft and responsive feel. At address, the compact head features an improved hosel transition with constant offset that blends seamlessly into the new Blueprint S and T irons. The s159 wedges are available in two performance-enhancing finishes in all 25 loft/grind combinations. Golfers can choose PING’s proven Hydropearl 2.0 chrome finish or midnight, a new darker option that provides an attractive, anti-glare appearance.
More consistency and control
Wheel-cut grooves are precision-milled to help ensure consistency while minimizing the variations in spin in various conditions, leading to more control. The 54-to-62-degree options feature more tightly spaced MicroMax grooves. The 46-to-52-degree wedges are milled for greater control on full shots. In combination with a friction-adding face blast, the s159 wedges deliver the launch and spin control to execute score-lowering wedge shots from every distance.
From a spin comparison standpoint, the s159 wedges deliver strong results in the company’s much acclaimed “wet to dry” test. Performed in a controlled environment hitting 50-yard shots indoors with moisture applied to the face and ball, it’s a key factor in validating on-course performance.
“Our R&D team has gained a lot of notoriety for this test, which has revealed remarkable performance results when applied to our last several wedge models,” Solheim said. “A lot of fitters refer to it as the ‘spray-bottle test.’ The s159 consistently leads in the wet testing, out-performing other wedges. Considering it’s rare when a shot doesn’t encounter some level of moisture or loss of friction, this type of control provides a clear and convincing short-game advantage.”
Easy-to-use, educational web-based app helps fit golfers
The WebFit Wedge app provides golfers a quick and easy way to determine the wedge grind that best fits their game. Golfers answer a series of questions about their short game, including their typical playing conditions and technique, which results in two grind suggestions. They can then take those recommendations to a fitter who can help validate them and further fine-tune the specs of the wedge. The app, which takes just a few minutes to complete, also provides gapping information to help the player build out their wedge set.
PING's new WebFit Wedge app. (Courtesy PING)
“It’s no secret shopping for wedges can be confusing as golfers try to understand all the nuances of a wedge’s design and what’s best for them,” said Solheim. “With our new WebFit Wedge app, our goal is to simplify the process of finding a wedge that fits the golfer while also educating them why a particular grind is best for them. It was developed in-house by our data scientists and relies on our massive collection of wedge data, much of it mined from our relationship with Arccos, to make very precise recommendations.
“The app doesn’t require downloading, logging in or signing up for anything. It’s a very simple experience but very rewarding for users. It will be accessible via a QR code in golf shops and on ping.com. We strongly encourage golfers to engage the app in their wedge-buying process.”
Two new PING WRX-inspired grinds
- New “H” or half-moon grind: A shot-saving option for players with steeper angles of attack who like to manipulate the handle and play with versatility. It performs best in softer conditions. Available in 54°, 56°, 58° and 60°.
- New “B” grind: For a shallow angle of attack and neutral face delivery. Low-bounce design sits low on the turf on square-face shots, providing forgiveness via the sole width to deliver score-lowering performance in firmer conditions. Available in 58° and 60°.
- “T” grind: The most versatile option allows players to manipulate the face for shot-making precision around the greens. Ideal for medium to firm turf conditions, includes a 62-degree option at the request of our Tour pros for more versatility. Available in 58°, 60° and 62° (new).
- “W” grind: Maximum forgiveness through the turf. Best fits a steep angle of attack who might also have a lot of handle lean and a player who prefers the look of a specialty wedge but relies on a little more forgiveness in their scoring clubs. Available in 54°, 56°, 58° and 60°.
- “E” or Eye2 grind: Continues to be the ultimate bunker club, carrying on a 40-year tradition of helping golfers get up and down from the sand. It plays with relatively low bounce on square or slightly open face shots. Available in 54°, 56°, 58° and 60°.
- “S” grind: Fits a wide variety of conditions and techniques. Designed with ample bounce in the mid-section to play full shots and provides greenside versatility due to heel/trail edge relief. New 48-degree option helps in gapping. Available in 46°, 48° (new), 50°, 52°, 54°, 56°, 58° and 60°.
s159 specifications
- Material/manufacturing process: 8620 carbon steel head; elastomer insert; precision-milled face and grooves; hydropearl 2.0 chrome or midnight finish.
- Stock shafts: PING Z-Z115 wedge; PING Alta CB Black (SR, R, S)
- Optional stock shafts: PING AWT 2.0 (R, S, X), Dynamic Gold (S300, X100), Dynamic Gold Mid 100 (R300, S300), Dynamic Gold 105 (R300, S300), Dynamic Gold Mid 115 (S300, X100), Dynamic Gold 120 (S300, X100), KBS Tour (R, S, X), Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 105 (R, S, X), Elevate MPH 95 (R, S), UST Recoil Dart 65 (A), 75 (R, S), ALTA Quick (35, 45)
- Stock grips: PING 360 Dyla-Wedge Lite grip
- U.S. MSRP: $197 per club with stock steel shaft; $212 per club with stock graphite shaft