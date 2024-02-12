Tiger Woods to use new ball at The Genesis Invitational
Tiger Woods will begin his 2024 season at The Genesis Invitational. (Harry How/Getty Images)
Tiger Woods doesn’t change equipment often, but he will have a new piece of gear in his bag at this week’s Genesis Invitational.
Woods will be using the 2024 edition of the Bridgestone TOUR B X this week.
“I am always seeking more distance off the tee and more control around the green,” Woods said in a quote provided by Bridgestone. “That’s the Holy Grail and what Bridgestone’s delivered with the new TOUR B X.”
This week will mark the first time Woods is using the new ball in competition, Bridgestone said. Woods switched from Bridgestone’s TOUR B XS to the TOUR B X for “The Match” in December 2022. The XS is a softer ball with more spin, which Woods often prefers because it allows him to curve his iron shots and more versatility around the greens, but he made that initial move after seeing gains of approximately 10 yards off the tee with the TOUR B X. Now he will switch into the latest edition of the TOUR B X, which becomes available to the public Friday.
The 2024 Bridgestone TOUR B X has a softer cover and added a mid-layer, and it was found to still be the best model for his game after at-home testing, according to Golf.com. Bridgestone says the TOUR B X is for players with swing speeds over 105 mph who are looking for increased distance.
"I tell people all the time how important it is to get ball fit, and if you’ve been fit, to get fit again,” Woods added. “Bridgestone re-fit me into the new TOUR B X, and it’s got a little more pop off the tee and the control I need around the greens.”