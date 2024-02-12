Tiger Woods to use new ball at The Genesis Invitational

This week will mark the first time Woods is using the new ball in competition, Bridgestone said. Woods switched from Bridgestone’s TOUR B XS to the TOUR B X for “The Match” in December 2022. The XS is a softer ball with more spin, which Woods often prefers because it allows him to curve his iron shots and more versatility around the greens, but he made that initial move after seeing gains of approximately 10 yards off the tee with the TOUR B X. Now he will switch into the latest edition of the TOUR B X, which becomes available to the public Friday.