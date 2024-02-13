Five new models join PLD Milled putter series, custom options added
PING's 2024 PLD Milled putter series including the Anser, Anser 2D, Oslo 3, DS72 and Ally Blue 4 custom options. (Courtesy PING)
PHOENIX – Five new models and the ability to personalize each design through an online customizer tool represent the newest additions to the Putting Lab Design (PLD) program, PING CEO and President John K. Solheim announced Tuesday.
The 2024 PLD Milled Anser, Anser 2D, Oslo 3, DS72 and Ally Blue 4 are available at PING authorized retailers committed to selling premium, custom-fit putters. The online customizer tool is available on ping.com.
“We’ve been very pleased with the results and feedback across the entire PLD program,” said Solheim. “It allows us to bring golfers more of what we do best – design and build the highest-performing putters in the game. A key part of the program is the PLD Milled series, which offers premium-milled putters inspired by Tour players to bring golfers the latest in score-lowering performance on the green. These five new designs continue that commitment and offer every golfer a model to fit their stroke and eye.
“The launch of PLD Milled Plus is an exciting program that allows golfers to further personalize their putters in fun and statement-making ways. It’s a great conversation starter and brings them one step closer to that Tour-player experience so many golfers desire.”
Tour inspired, Tour proven
The five new PLD Milled models (U.S. MSRP: $485) represent a combination of standard-setting favorites like the Anser and newer, Tour-proven models like the DS72, the choice of 2023 FedExCup champion Viktor Hovland. The Anser 2D and Oslo 3 are Tour-influenced, high-MOI designs and the Ally Blue 4 is a new, multi-material mallet that delivers exceptional forgiveness with can’t-miss alignment features.
Four of the new models (Anser, Anser 2D, DS72 and Oslo 3) are fully machined from forged, 303 stainless steel and each is distinguished by an attractive gunmetal finish. The deep AMP (Aggressive Milling Pattern) face technology on all the models is employed for Tour-preferred sound, feel and speed. More than four hours of milling time are required for every model, precisely shaping every surface and radius to achieve the high quality and premium look expected in a precision-milled putter.
The Ally Blue 4 is a fully machined, three-piece design differentiated by its square footprint and full-length top alignment aid. The strong-arc design consists of an aluminum body, stainless steel soleplate and aluminum hosel to create an extremely high-MOI, easy-to-align mallet. The gunmetal finish contrasts with a matte black body and hosel to create a stunning, confidence-inspiring design.
“Part of our goal with the PLD program is to offer our most popular models from the past and add new, Tour-influenced designs on a regular basis,” Solheim said. “This year’s additions represent an exciting balance of that strategy. As we collaborate on new designs with our engineers and Tour staff through the PLD program, we’ll expand the line to ensure golfers have access to our newest technologies and processes.”
PLD Milled Plus – Make it personal
In a continuing effort to help golfers create personalized, eye-catching putters through the various PLD programs, the 2024 models can be further distinguished with preferred alignment aids, paint fill, custom graphics and paint-filled grips. Known as PLD Milled Plus (U.S. MSRP: $585), golfers utilize a customizer tool on ping.com to design their one-of-a-kind putter.
During the process, golfers can choose multiple, single or no alignment feature on four of the models (except Ally Blue 4). The top rail can be customized with either a dot or line while the cavity floor offers full-length alignment line assistance. They can be painted the same color, different colors or left unpainted. Same goes for the PING and PLD logos on all the models.
Multiple laser-etched graphics on all five models let golfers show their allegiance to PING (dancing or single Mr. PING logos) or the United States (Stars and Stripes). For those who have supreme confidence in their putting, the money sign might be the best bet.
A painted-filled PING logo on the grip further differentiates the putter from the others. Blue, gold, green, orange, red, pink, yellow, purple, white and blackout are available to complete the design.
At the end of the process, golfers take their unique design specifications to an authorized PING PLD Milled Plus retailer who places the order with PING’s customization specialists at company headquarters in Phoenix, where the design is brought to life.
“The customizer was designed to be relatively easy, allowing the golfer to experiment with different ideas throughout the process,” said Solheim. “With all the alignment options and combinations, we wanted to have a performance benefit as part of the experience. After that, it’s all about color, custom graphics and creating a putter they call their own. They can keep it simple or take full advantage of all the options. We’re looking forward to seeing what people come up with.”
Model descriptions and specifications
Ally Blue 4
All-new fully machined, three-piece design. The aluminum body, aluminum hosel and stainless-steel soleplate create a high-MOI, easy-to-align mallet.
370g
Strong Arc
Loft: 3 degrees (+3/-2)
Lie Angle: 20 degrees (+-4)
Standard Grip: PP58 Tour L
Standard Shaft: Matte-black Stepless Steel
Aluminum body and hosel, stainless steel soleplate
PLD Milled Plus options: Paint fill, custom graphics, paint-filled grip
Anser
The winningest putter in golf history gets a new white sight line in the cavity and the gunmetal finish. The new PING Composite putter shaft is standard in this slight arc model.
350g
Slight Arc
Loft: 3 degrees (+3/-2)
Lie Angle: 20 degrees (+/-4)
Standard Grip: PP58 Tour M
Standard Shaft: PING Composite
PLD Milled Plus options: Custom sightlines, paint fill, custom graphics, paint-filled grip
Anser 2D
The Anser 2D model gained notoriety with Tony Finau’s success. The slightly deeper, perimeter-weighted design features clean heel-toe ballasts to aid in alignment, and a sightline in the cavity.
- 365g
- Slight Arc
- Loft: 3 degrees (+3/-2)
- Lie Angle: 20 degrees (+/-4)
- Standard Grip: PP58 Tour L
- Standard Shaft: PING Composite
- PLD Milled Plus options: Custom sightlines, paint fill, custom graphics, paint-filled grip
DS72
The DS72, preferred design of Hovland, fits into the mid-mallet category, a face-balanced model distinguished by a wide top rail and ball-width cavity created by its clean heel and toe ballasts.
- 365g
- Straight stroke
- Loft: 3 degrees (+3/-2)
- Lie Angle: 20 degrees (+/-2)
- Standard Grip: PP58 Tour M
- Standard Shaft: Black Chrome Stepless Steel
- PLD Milled Plus options: Custom sightlines, paint fill, custom graphics, paint-filled grip
Oslo 3
Shares the attributes of a mallet but with an Anser 3-style hosel that makes it a slight arc putter. Its light aluminum hosel helps position weight low to optimize the center of gravity for improved consistency and accuracy.
- 375g
- Slight Arc
- Loft: 3 degrees (+3/-2)
- Lie Angle: 20 degrees (+/-4)
- Stardard Grip: PP58 Tour L
- Standard Shaft: PING Composite
- PLD Milled Plus options: Custom sightlines, paint fill, custom graphics, paint-filled grip