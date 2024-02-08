Odyssey releases new Ai-ONE Cruiser putters
Odyssey has brought their new Ai-One technology to the popular Jailbird model. (Credit Odyssey)
Written by Alistair Cameron @PGATOUR
After a historic week at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where Wyndham Clark fired a course-record 60 using the Odyssey Ai-One Jailbird Cruiser, the company is now launching its Ai-ONE Cruiser Line to the public.
Clark made the switch to the new flatstick the Sunday prior to the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, and it proved to be the right move en route to a third round where the Oregon Alum flirted with golf’s magic number. Clark holed just less than 190 feet worth of putts during his round, another record-setting performance at Pebble Beach Golf Links.
The new Odyssey Ai-ONE Cruiser Line offers three distinct configurations set to accompany three different styles of putting: cruiser, arm lock and broomstick, available to buy on March 15. Five different models will be available across the range, but all incorporate the new Ai-ONE insert that Odyssey debuted at the end of 2023. The new Ai-One inserts feature varying levels of thickness across their faces, designed to help regulate ball speed on off-center mishits and ultimately helping golfers leave putts closer to the hole.
Each putter involves a heavier steel shaft compared to that seen in the Ai-ONE and Ai-ONE milled lineups from Odyssey. A jump from Stroke Lab steel 90-gram shafts to 140- and 200-gram shafts accompany the Cruiser Liner to help compliment the heavier head, longer grips and overall longer length of the putter. All five putter heads allow for interchangeable weights to be set at either 5, 10, 15 or 20 grams.
Here's a closer look at the Ai-ONE Cruiser models:
#7 CRUISER
The Ai-ONE #7 CRUISER displays the iconic winged putter head weighing in at 380 grams. Angular lines run parallel along each wing and the topline. The #7 CRUISER is created with a 38-inch SL 140-gram Stroke Lab steel shaft and 17-inch grip intended to be choked up on – similar to Rickie Fowler and Clark – to allow for the face-balanced putter to stay stable through the stroke.
Double Wide
The Ai-ONE Double Wide CRUISER is a wider-bodied blade resulting in a 380-gram head and is built with a 38-inch SL 140-gram Stroke Lab steel shaft and a 17-inch grip intended to be choked up on. The Double Wide features a single line across the putter head.
Jailbird
The Jailbird CRUISER was designed after the classic Odyssey shape that returned to the forefront last year with Clark’s win at the U.S. Open. The newer Ai-ONE version has a 380-gram head and the same 38-inch SL 140-gram Stroke Lab steel shaft and 17-inch grip implemented in the other cruiser models to help with face stability. Much of the credit for the rise of the Jailbird goes to Fowler, who started using the putter at The American Express in January 2023. The Jailbird is the only putter of the Ai-ONE Cruiser line that isn’t finished in navy blue, and instead implements the original white and black alternating stripes across the head.
#7 Arm Lock
The Ai-ONE #7 Arm Lock uses the same head setup as the #7 CRUISER weighing 380 grams. Designed so that the shaft can lean up a golfer’s forearm, the Ai-ONE #7 Arm uses a 42-inch SL 140-gram Stroke Lab steel shaft.
#7 CS Broomstick
The Ai-ONE #7 CS Broomstick implements a heavier 450-gram head and is built at 48 inches with a split Broomstick grip. Along with the head, an SL 200-gram Stroke Lab steel shaft evens out the putter for stability. The Ai-ONE #7 CS Broomstick is the putter in the lineup with uses a center-shafted insert for the head to get eyes directly over the stroke line.
Alistair is a senior staff member at the PGA TOUR. Born and raised in England, he played golf professionally on the European Alps Tour before joining the PGA TOUR. Follow Alistair Cameron on Twitter.