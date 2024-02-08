Odyssey releases new Ai-ONE Cruiser putters

The Jailbird CRUISER was designed after the classic Odyssey shape that returned to the forefront last year with Clark’s win at the U.S. Open. The newer Ai-ONE version has a 380-gram head and the same 38-inch SL 140-gram Stroke Lab steel shaft and 17-inch grip implemented in the other cruiser models to help with face stability. Much of the credit for the rise of the Jailbird goes to Fowler, who started using the putter at The American Express in January 2023. The Jailbird is the only putter of the Ai-ONE Cruiser line that isn’t finished in navy blue, and instead implements the original white and black alternating stripes across the head.