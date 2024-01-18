A closer look at Min Woo Lee’s 'chef' putter, other new clubs
It’s not just a lululemon apparel contract that’s new for Min Woo Lee in 2024.
Lee, who’s making his debut as a PGA TOUR member this week, has several new Callaway (and Odyssey) clubs in the bag this week.
He arrives at The American Express ranked 37th in the world after a successful 2023 that saw him finish in the top 10 of both THE PLAYERS Championship and U.S. Open. The 25-year-old Presidents Cup candidate closed the calendar year by winning two of his final five worldwide starts and finishing no worse than T15 in that span.
On Wednesday, GolfWRX.com caught up with Lee to see what’s new in his bag for his first PGA TOUR start of the year.
After testing at the end of 2023, Lee has now switched into Callaway’s new Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond S driver, a Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond 3-wood, and an Odyssey Ai One Double Wide putter (with his nickname “Chef” stamped on one of the back bumpers).
Min Woo Lee's new Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond S (10.5 degrees) driver. (Courtesy GolfWRX)
“(The new driver) is sweet,” Lee told GolfWRX.com on Wednesday. “I was a bit skeptical because I was driving it well beforehand with my Paradym driver, but as soon as I put [the Ai Smoke driver] in the bag, it was actually really solid. The first driver I used wasn’t as good, and then I tried a second head, and whatever head that I have now is really good. It comes out of the right window, and I can hit the shots I want to.”
It should be noted that Lee is using the Triple Diamond S model of the Ai Smoke family, which has a slightly smaller and more compact head shape compared to the Triple Diamond model, according to Callaway. It is still equipped with Callaway’s newest Ai Smart Face that helps boost speed and performance on mis-hits.
Min Woo Lee's new Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke 3HL (16.5 degrees) 3-wood. (Courtesy GolfWRX)
“The 3-wood is tough for me to switch, I’m not sure why, but I found a new 3-wood that doesn’t spin too much for me and it stays on line,” Lee said regarding his new Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond 3HL head, which has 16.5 degrees of loft.
Lee also has switched into a new Odyssey Ai One putter after initially testing it in late 2023. The putter is stamped with “Chef,” a nickname Lee commonly uses on social media (along with the phrase “Let him cook.”).
Min Woo Lee's Odyssey Ai-One Double Wide putter, stamped with "chef." (Courtesy GolfWRX)
“The putter change is new,” Lee said. “I tried it in Dubai late last year, and I really liked it. I’m more consistent, so it’s good for my long putts.”
Check out Lee’s full bag specifications below, or head over to GolfWRX.com for more photos and information.
Driver: Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond S (10.5 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Blue 6X
3-wood: Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke 3HL (16.5 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Blue 9X
Irons: Callaway Forged UT (19 degrees), Callaway Apex MB (3-PW)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100
Min Woo Lee's Callaway Apex MB irons. (Courtesy GolfWRX)
Wedges: Callaway Jaws (50 degrees), Titleist SM9 (56 @55 degrees, 60 degrees)
Shafts: Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 Tour 120S
Putter: Odyssey Ai-One Double Wide
Putter Shaft: Odyssey Stroke Lab SL70
Putter Grip: SuperStroke Zynergy Claw 2.0