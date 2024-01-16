Rickie Fowler debuts 3D-printed 'RF' Cobra lob wedge prototype at The American Express

“He was tweaking his sole shape for probably a good six months,” Schomin told GolfWRX.com on Tuesday at The American Express. “The hard grind lines he used to use have been softened so much, and they kept getting softer and softer. If you have hard lines, you can see them and measure them more easily. Now, (using the 3D printing process), it’s easier to replicate and duplicate. His wedge grind kept getting rounder because he wanted more camber, so finally it’s like, let’s just 3D scan it, and print it, so it’s perfect.”