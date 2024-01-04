Here’s why PGA TOUR players are switching to Callaway’s new Paradym Ai Smoke driver

“The Triple Diamond itself will probably be the majority model when it comes to Tour usage, but there’s a couple guys that have done some work with our Max version, which is our sliding-weight version, with one weight in the front,” Watson said. “Harry Hall and Alex Noren, for example, both really liked it. They really liked the speed on this Max version versus what they saw last year. The speed just crept up since the last few iterations, which is huge, because usually what you see with the bigger driver and bigger footprint is you see higher launch, you see more spin, and you see a little less ball speed out of it, but maintaining or even gaining ball speed compared to what they’ve seen in the past is quite huge…my guess is that there will be four models in play on the PGA TOUR this year.”