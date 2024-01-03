Matt Fitzpatrick Betting Profile: The Sentry

Over his last five appearances, Fitzpatrick has two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.

Over his last five tournaments, Fitzpatrick has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.

He has an average score of -6 across his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Matt Fitzpatrick has averaged 294.9 yards in his past five starts.

Fitzpatrick is averaging 2.359 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.