Matt Fitzpatrick Betting Profile: The Sentry

NASSAU, BAHAMAS - DECEMBER 02: Matt Fitzpatrick of England lines up a putt on the 15th hole during the third round of the Hero World Challenge at Albany Golf Course on December 02, 2023 in Nassau, . (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images,)

    Matt Fitzpatrick seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2024 The Sentry. He placed seventh at the par-73 Plantation Course at Kapalua in 2023.

    Latest odds for Fitzpatrick at The Sentry.

    The Sentry Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Kapalua, Hawaii
    • Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
    • Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The Sentry

    • Fitzpatrick has played The Sentry once of late, in 2023. He finished seventh, posting a score of -21.
    • Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.409 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), -2.696 in SG: Approach the Green (32nd), and 6.057 in SG: Putting (first).
    • En route to his victory last year, Rahm posted an average driving distance of 307.5 (second in field), hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (seventh), and took 28.5 putts per round (first).

    Fitzpatrick's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Fitzpatrick has two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Fitzpatrick has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
    • He has an average score of -6 across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Matt Fitzpatrick has averaged 294.9 yards in his past five starts.
    • Fitzpatrick is averaging 2.359 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Fitzpatrick is averaging 1.344 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Fitzpatrick's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance68304.1294.9
    Greens in Regulation %15565.14%52.50%
    Putts Per Round1328.2227.9
    Par Breakers1924.81%23.89%
    Bogey Avoidance7113.62%10.56%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Fitzpatrick's Best Finishes

    • Fitzpatrick, who participated in 23 tournaments last season, secured one win with three top-five finishes and seven finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 23 tournaments, he made the cut on 17 occasions.
    • Last season Fitzpatrick's best performance came at the RBC Heritage. He shot -19 and won the title (his only win last season).
    • Fitzpatrick collected 1049 points last season, placing 36th in the FedExCup standings.

    Fitzpatrick's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee550.211-0.022
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green116-0.053-0.415
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green310.2381.084
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting110.5252.359
    Average Strokes Gained: Total210.9211.344

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Fitzpatrick's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 20-23THE CJ CUP in South Carolina1370-69-68-68-955
    December 1-4Hero World Challenge1374-70-76-67-1--
    January 5-8Sentry Tournament of Champions766-69-66-70-2186
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmMC71-70-76+2--
    February 9-12WM Phoenix Open2970-71-73-65-528
    February 16-19The Genesis InvitationalMC73-71+2--
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1470-69-76-69-456
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC76-71+3--
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC74-71+3--
    April 6-9Masters Tournament1070-72-72-70-475
    April 13-16RBC Heritage166-70-63-68-19500
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship3569-70-72-70-319
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC76-70+6--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday976-68-70-72-278
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open2068-73-69-70-841
    June 15-18U.S. Open1771-70-68-70-156
    June 22-25Travelers Championship4967-67-70-68-89
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC68-73+1--
    July 20-22The Open Championship4172-72-67-75+213
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship6673-68-71-72+414
    August 17-20BMW Championship266-67-66-66-15980
    August 24-27TOUR Championship967-68-71-68-6--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge470-68-65-70-15--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fitzpatrick as of the start of The Sentry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

