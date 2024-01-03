Matt Fitzpatrick Betting Profile: The Sentry
Matt Fitzpatrick seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2024 The Sentry. He placed seventh at the par-73 Plantation Course at Kapalua in 2023.
The Sentry Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 4-7, 2024
- Location: Kapalua, Hawaii
- Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
- Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The Sentry
- Fitzpatrick has played The Sentry once of late, in 2023. He finished seventh, posting a score of -21.
- Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.409 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), -2.696 in SG: Approach the Green (32nd), and 6.057 in SG: Putting (first).
- En route to his victory last year, Rahm posted an average driving distance of 307.5 (second in field), hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (seventh), and took 28.5 putts per round (first).
Fitzpatrick's Recent Performances
- Over his last five appearances, Fitzpatrick has two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
- Over his last five tournaments, Fitzpatrick has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
- He has an average score of -6 across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Matt Fitzpatrick has averaged 294.9 yards in his past five starts.
- Fitzpatrick is averaging 2.359 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Fitzpatrick is averaging 1.344 Strokes Gained: Total.
Fitzpatrick's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|68
|304.1
|294.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|155
|65.14%
|52.50%
|Putts Per Round
|13
|28.22
|27.9
|Par Breakers
|19
|24.81%
|23.89%
|Bogey Avoidance
|71
|13.62%
|10.56%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Fitzpatrick's Best Finishes
- Fitzpatrick, who participated in 23 tournaments last season, secured one win with three top-five finishes and seven finishes in the top 10.
- In those 23 tournaments, he made the cut on 17 occasions.
- Last season Fitzpatrick's best performance came at the RBC Heritage. He shot -19 and won the title (his only win last season).
- Fitzpatrick collected 1049 points last season, placing 36th in the FedExCup standings.
Fitzpatrick's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|55
|0.211
|-0.022
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|116
|-0.053
|-0.415
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|31
|0.238
|1.084
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|11
|0.525
|2.359
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|21
|0.921
|1.344
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Fitzpatrick's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 20-23
|THE CJ CUP in South Carolina
|13
|70-69-68-68
|-9
|55
|December 1-4
|Hero World Challenge
|13
|74-70-76-67
|-1
|--
|January 5-8
|Sentry Tournament of Champions
|7
|66-69-66-70
|-21
|86
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|MC
|71-70-76
|+2
|--
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|29
|70-71-73-65
|-5
|28
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|14
|70-69-76-69
|-4
|56
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|76-71
|+3
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|10
|70-72-72-70
|-4
|75
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|1
|66-70-63-68
|-19
|500
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|35
|69-70-72-70
|-3
|19
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|76-70
|+6
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|9
|76-68-70-72
|-2
|78
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|20
|68-73-69-70
|-8
|41
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|17
|71-70-68-70
|-1
|56
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|49
|67-67-70-68
|-8
|9
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|41
|72-72-67-75
|+2
|13
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|66
|73-68-71-72
|+4
|14
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|2
|66-67-66-66
|-15
|980
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|9
|67-68-71-68
|-6
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|4
|70-68-65-70
|-15
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Fitzpatrick as of the start of The Sentry.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.