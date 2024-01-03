Collin Morikawa Betting Profile: The Sentry
NASSAU, BAHAMAS - DECEMBER 03: Collin Morikawa of the United States putts on the third green during the final round of the Hero World Challenge at Albany Golf Course on December 03, 2023 in Nassau, Bahamas. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Collin Morikawa shot -25 and placed second the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Plantation Course at Kapalua January 4-7 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 The Sentry.
The Sentry Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 4-7, 2024
- Location: Kapalua, Hawaii
- Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
- Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The Sentry
- Over his last four trips to The Sentry, Morikawa has an average score of -20, with an average finish of fifth.
- Morikawa finished second (with a score of -25) in his most recent go-round at The Sentry (in 2023).
- When Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.409 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), -2.696 SG: Approach the Green (32nd), and 6.057 SG: Putting (first).
- Rahm's average driving distance was 307.5 (second in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (seventh), with 28.5 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.
Morikawa's Recent Performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Morikawa has one win and three top-10 finishes.
- Over his last five tournaments, Morikawa has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average five times.
- He has an average score relative to par of -10 in his last five tournaments.
- Collin Morikawa has averaged 303.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Morikawa is averaging -1.162 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Morikawa is averaging 3.344 Strokes Gained: Total.
Morikawa's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|134
|296.2
|303.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|7
|70.99%
|58.61%
|Putts Per Round
|97
|29.01
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|5
|27.16%
|26.11%
|Bogey Avoidance
|125
|14.47%
|8.89%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Morikawa's Best Finishes
- Morikawa last season took part in 25 tournaments, picking up one win with four top-five finishes and nine finishes in the top 10.
- In those 25 tournaments, he made the cut on 19 occasions.
- Last season Morikawa's best performance came at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP. He shot -14 and took home the title (his only win last season).
- Morikawa's 1246 points last season ranked him 22nd in the FedExCup standings.
Morikawa's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|21
|0.487
|1.517
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|2
|1.012
|2.114
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|96
|0.047
|0.109
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|114
|-0.109
|-1.162
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|11
|1.438
|3.344
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Morikawa's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 13-15
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|45
|71-64-73-70
|-2
|9
|October 20-23
|THE CJ CUP in South Carolina
|29
|70-69-68-72
|-5
|27
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship
|15
|71-63-68-67
|-15
|50
|December 1-4
|Hero World Challenge
|6
|69-71-69-70
|-9
|--
|January 5-8
|Sentry Tournament of Champions
|2
|64-66-65-72
|-25
|315
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|3
|67-72-70-69
|-10
|190
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|6
|66-68-72-67
|-11
|100
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|13
|65-73-72-71
|-7
|61
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|10
|69-69-74-72
|-4
|75
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|31
|72-68-66-71
|-7
|21
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|26
|71-70-74-69
|+4
|37
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|29
|73-67-70-70
|E
|23
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|71-73-68
|-4
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|14
|71-69-69-69
|-2
|61
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|74-63
|-3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|2
|66-67-67-64
|-40
|245
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|13
|65-70-67-68
|-10
|229
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|25
|67-70-72-68
|-3
|133
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|6
|61-64-73-72
|-10
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|1
|64-73-66-63
|-14
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|7
|69-69-70-68
|-12
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Morikawa as of the start of The Sentry.
