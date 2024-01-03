Collin Morikawa Betting Profile: The Sentry

Over his last five tournaments, Morikawa has one win and three top-10 finishes.

Over his last five tournaments, Morikawa has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average five times.

He has an average score relative to par of -10 in his last five tournaments.

Collin Morikawa has averaged 303.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Morikawa is averaging -1.162 Strokes Gained: Putting.