10H AGO

Collin Morikawa Betting Profile: The Sentry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

NASSAU, BAHAMAS - DECEMBER 03: Collin Morikawa of the United States putts on the third green during the final round of the Hero World Challenge at Albany Golf Course on December 03, 2023 in Nassau, Bahamas. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

    Collin Morikawa shot -25 and placed second the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Plantation Course at Kapalua January 4-7 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 The Sentry.

    The Sentry Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Kapalua, Hawaii
    • Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
    • Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The Sentry

    • Over his last four trips to The Sentry, Morikawa has an average score of -20, with an average finish of fifth.
    • Morikawa finished second (with a score of -25) in his most recent go-round at The Sentry (in 2023).
    • When Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.409 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), -2.696 SG: Approach the Green (32nd), and 6.057 SG: Putting (first).
    • Rahm's average driving distance was 307.5 (second in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (seventh), with 28.5 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.

    Morikawa's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Morikawa has one win and three top-10 finishes.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Morikawa has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average five times.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -10 in his last five tournaments.
    • Collin Morikawa has averaged 303.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Morikawa is averaging -1.162 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Morikawa is averaging 3.344 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Morikawa's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance134296.2303.6
    Greens in Regulation %770.99%58.61%
    Putts Per Round9729.0128.8
    Par Breakers527.16%26.11%
    Bogey Avoidance12514.47%8.89%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Morikawa's Best Finishes

    • Morikawa last season took part in 25 tournaments, picking up one win with four top-five finishes and nine finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 25 tournaments, he made the cut on 19 occasions.
    • Last season Morikawa's best performance came at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP. He shot -14 and took home the title (his only win last season).
    • Morikawa's 1246 points last season ranked him 22nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Morikawa's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee210.4871.517
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green21.0122.114
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green960.0470.109
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting114-0.109-1.162
    Average Strokes Gained: Total111.4383.344

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Morikawa's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 13-15ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4571-64-73-70-29
    October 20-23THE CJ CUP in South Carolina2970-69-68-72-527
    November 3-6World Wide Technology Championship1571-63-68-67-1550
    December 1-4Hero World Challenge669-71-69-70-9--
    January 5-8Sentry Tournament of Champions264-66-65-72-25315
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance Open367-72-70-69-10190
    February 9-12WM Phoenix OpenMC73-72+3--
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational666-68-72-67-11100
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC74-73+3--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship1365-73-72-71-761
    April 6-9Masters Tournament1069-69-74-72-475
    April 13-16RBC Heritage3172-68-66-71-721
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC73-73+4--
    May 18-21PGA Championship2671-70-74-69+437
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2973-67-70-70E23
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC71-73-68-4--
    June 15-18U.S. Open1471-69-69-69-261
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC74-63-3--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic266-67-67-64-40245
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC73-73+4--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship1365-70-67-68-10229
    August 17-20BMW Championship2567-70-72-68-3133
    August 24-27TOUR Championship661-64-73-72-10--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP164-73-66-63-14--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge769-69-70-68-12--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Morikawa as of the start of The Sentry.

