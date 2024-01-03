Keegan Bradley Betting Profile: The Sentry

Bradley has earned one top-10 finish and three top-20 finishes over his last five events.

Bradley has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.

In his last five events, his average score has been -4.

In terms of driving distance, Keegan Bradley has averaged 315.5 yards in his past five starts.

Bradley is averaging 0.829 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.