10H AGO

Keegan Bradley Betting Profile: The Sentry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

INZAI, JAPAN - OCTOBER 22: Keegan Bradley of the United States hits his tee shot during the final round of ZOZO Championship at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club on October 22, 2023 in Inzai, Chiba, Japan. (Photo by Yoshimasa Nakano/Getty Images)

    Keegan Bradley enters play January 4-7 in the 2024 The Sentry at Plantation Course at Kapalua following a 13th-place finish in the Hero World Challenge in Nassau, Bahamas his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Bradley at The Sentry.

    The Sentry Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Kapalua, Hawaii
    • Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
    • Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The Sentry

    • Bradley has played The Sentry once of late, in 2023. He finished 34th, posting a score of -9.
    • With numbers of 4.409 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), -2.696 in SG: Approach the Green (32nd), and 6.057 in SG: Putting (first), Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023.
    • Rahm's average driving distance was 307.5 (second in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (seventh), with 28.5 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.

    Bradley's Recent Performances

    • Bradley has earned one top-10 finish and three top-20 finishes over his last five events.
    • Bradley has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been -4.
    • In terms of driving distance, Keegan Bradley has averaged 315.5 yards in his past five starts.
    • Bradley is averaging 0.829 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Bradley has an average of 0.011 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Bradley .

    Bradley's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance54305.6315.5
    Greens in Regulation %9867.07%55.28%
    Putts Per Round7128.8229.6
    Par Breakers1724.93%23.61%
    Bogey Avoidance17115.79%17.50%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Bradley's Best Finishes

    • Bradley participated in 24 tournaments last season, picking up two wins with four top-five finishes and six finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 24 tournaments, he made the cut on 19 occasions.
    • Last season Bradley had two wins, with one of them coming at the Travelers Championship, where he shot -23.
    • Bradley collected 1774 points last season, placing eighth in the FedExCup standings.

    Bradley's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee580.2020.213
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green570.2370.706
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green1130.000-0.909
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting200.4470.829
    Average Strokes Gained: Total240.8850.011

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Bradley's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 29 - October 2Sanderson Farms Championship570-71-64-70-1396
    October 13-15ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP166-65-66-68-15500
    October 20-23THE CJ CUP in South Carolina2171-69-67-70-742
    January 5-8Sentry Tournament of Champions3470-70-73-70-925
    January 12-15Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-72+3--
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance Open270-73-68-66-11300
    February 9-12WM Phoenix Open2069-71-68-69-743
    February 16-19The Genesis InvitationalMC75-71+4--
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1068-77-71-67-571
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC70-78+4--
    April 6-9Masters Tournament2370-72-74-71-142
    April 13-16RBC Heritage4873-67-64-75-59
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship3570-69-69-73-319
    May 18-21PGA Championship2968-72-74-71+526
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3074-73-65-78+226
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC72-74+6--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship162-63-64-68-23500
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic2169-67-69-68-1541
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC70-76+4--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship4367-71-67-71-444
    August 17-20BMW Championship2971-68-71-68-2115
    August 24-27TOUR Championship963-67-70-73-7--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1967-70-73-69-1--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge1372-74-68-68-6--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bradley as of the start of The Sentry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

