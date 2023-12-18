Winner's bag: See the clubs Harrison Endycott used to win by four at PGA TOUR Q-School

With PGA TOUR cards available for the first time since 2012 for the top five (and ties) finishers at the Final Stage of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, Harrison Endycott improved his conditional PGA TOUR status earned after finishing between Nos. 126-150 in the FedExCup Standings after the FedExCup Fall, to a fully exempt PGA TOUR member with his victory.