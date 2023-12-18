PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Winner's bag: See the clubs Harrison Endycott used to win by four at PGA TOUR Q-School

Equipment

Endycott retained his PGA TOUR card with rounds of 65-68-65-67 at Sawgrass Country Club and Dye's Valley at TPC Sawgrass

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    With PGA TOUR cards available for the first time since 2012 for the top five (and ties) finishers at the Final Stage of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, Harrison Endycott improved his conditional PGA TOUR status earned after finishing between Nos. 126-150 in the FedExCup Standings after the FedExCup Fall, to a fully exempt PGA TOUR member with his victory.

    Check out the clubs he used in his four-stroke win at Q-School:

    Driver: G430 LST Driver 10.5 degrees

    3-wood: G425 LST Fairway 3-wood

    Irons: PING iBlade irons (4-PW)

    Wedges: Prototype PING wedges (52 degrees S, 56 degrees S, 60 degrees S)

    Putter: PING 2021 CA70 putter

