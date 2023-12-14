Why John Daly is playing $750 set of direct-to-consumer Sub 70 Golf irons
3 Min Read
John Daly will likely be playing all new clubs this week at the PNC Championship. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
Written by GolfWRX GolfWRX.com
John Daly’s gear has changed significantly since the last time we caught up with him in March at the Galleri Classic on PGA TOUR Champions. Daly will likely be using a different driver and 3-wood at this week’s PNC Championship, as well as a different set of irons, wedges and putter.
GolfWRX.com spotted Daly with a Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond 9-degree driver on Tuesday, as well as a Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond 15-degree 3-wood. Both had lead tape affixed to the head to add weight to the club and were equipped with Newton Motion shafts. Newton is a new shaft company started by parent company Sacks Parente Golf. The Newton Motion shafts are its first release.
Daly said he wasn’t certain that the driver and 3-wood would be in the bag for Saturday’s first round from the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida. Daly and his son, John Daly II, teamed to win the 2021 PNC Championship, the parent-child scramble that will also feature Tiger Woods and Justin Leonard in the field.
Daly did say he would be playing Sub 70’s 659 CB irons and TAIII wedges this week, however.
Sub 70 – a golf company based out of Sycamore, Illinois – is a golf club manufacturer that offers forged-and-milled heads direct to consumer, and at relatively inexpensive prices compared to similar options on the retail market.
Daly started using the 659 CB irons and TAIII wedges over the summer after speaking with fellow PGA TOUR Champions player Tommy Armour III, who has a long-standing relationship with the company and helped the company design its TAIII wedges.
“I don’t have a deal with (Sub 70) or anything, there’s no money involved,” Daly told GolfWRX.com on Tuesday. “I just like what they do, and the clubs are great.”
Daly’s Sub 70 659 CB irons are currently available on the company’s website for $750 per set, and the TAIII Milled Forged wedges cost $135 apiece.
Per usual, Daly’s irons and wedges are loaded with lead tape on the heads to help offset his oversized SuperStroke grips, which each come with seven wraps under the grips and weigh about 30 grams more than a standard club grip.
When you’re as strong as Daly is, the extra weight isn’t a problem, but rather, a welcome solution.
Check out all of Daly’s club specifications below, as of Tuesday at the PNC Championship.
(While Daly was spotted with 15 clubs in the bag on Tuesday, he will decide on a club to leave out once play starts)
Driver: Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond (9 degrees)
Shaft: Newton Motion 6-dot
3-Wood: Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond (15 degrees)
Shaft: Newton Motion 4-dot
Hybrids: Ping G430 (17, 19, 22 and 26 degrees)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue
Irons: Sub 70 659 CB irons (6-PW)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue
Wedges: Sub 70 TAIII (50, 54 and 60 degrees)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400
Putter: Odyssey Tri-Hot 5K Rossie
Grip: SuperStroke Zynergy Tour 2.0
Club Grips: SuperStroke custom