Tiger, Charlie Woods have some similarities, and differences, in equipment
2 Min Read
Written by GolfWRX GolfWRX.com
Tiger and Charlie Woods are back at the PNC Championship for a fourth consecutive year. Charlie has grown 4 inches since last year, according to his father, and displayed plenty of speed in Saturday’s opening round of the PNC, where Team Woods combined to shoot a 64 that leaves them seven shots behind the leaders, Matt and Cameron Kuchar.
Both Tiger and Charlie had TaylorMade’s new and yet-to-be-released Qi10 LS driver in the bag Saturday. The club recently hit the USGA’s conforming list before the Hero World Challenge.
Tiger is using the same 10.5-degree Qi10 LS driver with a Graphite Design Tour AD-VF 6X shaft that he debuted two weeks ago at the Hero.
Tiger’s longtime friend and occasional caddie, Rob McNamara, confirmed that Tiger is seeing increased stability at impact with the new driver model. Charlie, on the other hand, is using a 9-degree Qi10 LS head, equipped with a Fujikura Ventus TR Blue 6X shaft. Both keep their driver under the same Tiger headcover that the elder Woods has used throughout their career.
One of the biggest differences comes in their preferred putter. Tiger, an equipment traditionalist, has used a Scotty Cameron Newport 2 GSS blade for 14 of his 15 major victories. Charlie opts for a mallet putter, using a Scotty Cameron Phantom X 5.5 that is similar to the one that Charlie’s “big brother,” Justin Thomas, uses.
Charlie Woods' Scotty Cameron Phantom X 5.5 (left) and Tiger Woods' Cameron Newport 2 GSS blade (right). (GolfWRX)
Here’s a closer look at the clubs Tiger is using this week:
Driver: TaylorMade Qi10 LS (10.5 degrees)
Shaft: Graphite Design Tour AD VF 6 TX
3-wood: TaylorMade SIM Titanium (15 degrees @14.25)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana D+ Limited 70 TX
5-wood: TaylorMade M3 (19 degrees @18.25)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana D+ Limited 80 TX
Irons: 2023 TaylorMade P770 (3-iron), TaylorMade P7TW (4-PW)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100
Wedges: TaylorMade MG3 Raw (56-12TW), TaylorMade MG2 (60-11TW)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400
Putter: Scotty Cameron Newport 2 GSS prototype
Grip: Ping PP58
Ball: Bridgestone Tour B X