Tiger Woods using new TaylorMade Qi10 LS prototype driver at Hero
Written by GolfWRX GolfWRX.com
All eyes are on Tiger Woods this week as he returns to PGA TOUR competition at his host event, the Hero World Challenge at Albany Golf Club in the Bahamas.
In case there wasn’t enough intrigue around Woods’ comeback from his April ankle surgery, the 82-time PGA TOUR winner is also set to put a new TaylorMade Qi10 LS driver in play this week.
The last time we saw Woods tee it up in competition – earlier in the year at the Masters – he used TaylorMade’s original Stealth Plus driver, which was released in early 2022. Now, it appears that Woods has upgraded to the yet-to-be-released Qi10 LS driver model.
TaylorMade’s new Qi10 LS driver hit the USGA Conforming Clubs List in mid-November, with fellow TaylorMade staffers Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood putting the driver into play at the recent DP World Tour Championship (McIlroy finished 22nd; Fleetwood finished T2).
To go along with the new Qi10 LS head, it appears that Woods will equip his driver with a Graphite Design Tour AD-VF shaft, which would also be a new addition to Woods’ arsenal. Equipment fans may recognize the AD-VF shaft since Justin Thomas switched the shaft model at the Fortinet Championship earlier this fall.
Woods spotted with TaylorMade's new Qi10 driver prototype ahead of the Hero World Challenge. (David Cannon/Getty Images)
Although TaylorMade hasn’t commented on the new technology available in the new Qi10 LS prototype driver head yet, it’s clear from photos that the driver uses “Carbon” materials in the face, and it has an adjustable weight system in the sole, with a weight port in the rear portion of the head.
While we await further information about the TaylorMade Qi10 LS driver design itself, golf equipment fans will get a look at how Woods performs with the new driver at the Hero World Challenge.
Tiger was spotted using TaylorMade's MG4 Raw wedges in Albany. (David Cannon/Getty Images)
Aside from the driver and new shaft, it also appears that Woods has switched into TaylorMade’s newest MG4 Raw wedges (56 and 60 degrees), to go along with a TaylorMade SIM Titanium 3-wood, a TaylorMade M3 5-wood, a TaylorMade P770 long iron (3-iron), TaylorMade P-7TW irons (4-PW) and his familiar Scotty Cameron Newport 2 GSS putter, with a few strips of lead tape added to the back cavity of the putter head for increased weighting.
Tiger's legendary Scotty Cameron Newport 2 GSS putter was seen with a few strips of lead tape added to the back. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR)
Check out Woods’ full bag specifications below:
Driver: TaylorMade Qi10 LS (9 degrees)
Shaft: Graphite Design Tour AD-VF
3-wood: TaylorMade SIM Titanium (15 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana D+ Limited 70TX
5-wood: TaylorMade M3 (19 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana D+ Limited 80TX
Irons: TaylorMade P770 (3-iron), TaylorMade P-7TW (4-PW)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100
Wedges: TaylorMade MG4 Raw (56 and 60 degrees)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400
Putter: Scotty Cameron Newport 2 GSS prototype
Ball: Bridgestone Tour B X