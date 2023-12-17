PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1D AGO

Winner's Bag: Bernhard and Jason Langer, PNC Championship

1 Min Read

Winner's Bag

    Written by GolfWRX GolfWRX.comGolfWRX.com

    Forty-six-time PGA TOUR Champions winner Bernhard Langer and his son Jason carded a final-round 59 at the PNC Championship to win by two shots at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club. Check out the clubs they used for their victory below.

    Bernhard Langer

    Driver: Ping G400
    3-wood: TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus
    Hybrid: Adams Idea Pro
    Irons: Tour Edge Exotics CBX (4-6), Tour Edge Exotics Pro 723 (7-PW)
    Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX (56), Titleist Vokey Design Prototype (60)
    Putter: Odyssey White Hot 2-Ball Long
    Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet Cord
    Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

    Jason Langer

    Driver: Ping G400
    3-wood: TaylorMade M1
    Irons: TaylorMade P750 (3-PW)
    Wedges: Callaway MD3 (56), TaylorMade MG (60)
    Putter: Odyssey Metal X Milled No. 1
    Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet Cord

    PGA TOUR
