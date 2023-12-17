Winner's Bag: Bernhard and Jason Langer, PNC Championship
1 Min Read
Loading...
Written by GolfWRX GolfWRX.com
Forty-six-time PGA TOUR Champions winner Bernhard Langer and his son Jason carded a final-round 59 at the PNC Championship to win by two shots at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club. Check out the clubs they used for their victory below.
Bernhard Langer
Driver: Ping G400
3-wood: TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus
Hybrid: Adams Idea Pro
Irons: Tour Edge Exotics CBX (4-6), Tour Edge Exotics Pro 723 (7-PW)
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX (56), Titleist Vokey Design Prototype (60)
Putter: Odyssey White Hot 2-Ball Long
Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet Cord
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
Jason Langer
Driver: Ping G400
3-wood: TaylorMade M1
Irons: TaylorMade P750 (3-PW)
Wedges: Callaway MD3 (56), TaylorMade MG (60)
Putter: Odyssey Metal X Milled No. 1
Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet Cord