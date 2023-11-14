Rory McIlroy testing new TaylorMade 'Qi10 LS' driver
Written by Paul Hodowanic @PaulHodowanic
Rory McIlroy teased a new driver in his bag at this week’s DP World Tour Championship, the same day a new TaylorMade driver hit the USGA’s conforming list.
McIlroy was seen using the new TaylorMade “Qi10 LS” driver in a social media video posted by the DP World Tour.
“You’ll probably see a new driver in the bag this week,” McIlroy said Monday at Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, the site of the DP World Tour’s season-ending tournament. McIlroy has already locked up his fifth Race to Dubai title. He leads No. 2 Jon Rahm by more than 2000 points.
“It’s just a new driver that I’ve been playing around with," he added. "So seeing that this week is, you know, I still want to go out there and try to win the golf tournament, but it could be a good time to test it out in the competition.”
On Monday, the TaylorMade Qi 10LS was added to the USGA’s conforming list, delineating clubs submitted by club manufacturers and approved by the governing body for professional competition. TaylorMade has not announced its 2024 golf equipment line. The timeline of submission to the USGA is consistent with the traditional launch season ahead of a new calendar year.
Per GolfWRX, the Qi10 LS features a carbonwood sole, a weight port and a T logo alignment mark. The driver comes in three different lofts: 8, 9 and 10.5. McIlroy is the first professional to be publicly seen using the driver.
It came on the same day that Ping and PXG also had drivers added to the conforming list. A Ping “G430 Max 10K” was added to the list, as was a PXG “0311 Black Ops” driver.