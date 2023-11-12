Rory McIlroy wins DP World Tour’s season-long Race to Dubai
2 Min Read
Written by Jimmy Reinman @PGATOUR
Rory McIlroy is the DP World Tour’s Race to Dubai champion once again. McIlroy’s fifth season-long Race to Dubai title was clinched on points Sunday following the Nedbank Golf Challenge in South Africa after Max Homa secured his first international victory.
Homa’s win set the stage for McIlroy, 34, to claim the European season-long championship despite not playing this week in South Africa. The result ensured that the world No. 2 Northern Irishman cannot be caught by Jon Rahm, who ranks No. 2 on the Race to Dubai into next week’s season-ending DP World Tour Championship.
McIlroy now sits more than 2,000 points ahead of Rahm, with just 2,000 points available to the winner of next week’s season finale at Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai. His title was confirmed when Adrian Meronk failed to gain the necessary points in South Africa to keep the race alive.
McIlroy claims the crown in just nine DP World Tour starts this season, including three top tens in major championships. His win at the Genesis Scottish Open highlighted his 2023 campaign, adding to a Rolex Series victory at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic
Rory McIlroy wins Genesis Scottish Open
He becomes the first player in the Race to Dubai era (founded in 2009) to secure the title before the final event of the season, and adds to his Race to Dubai championships from 2022, 2015, 2014 and 2012.
With his fifth Harry Vardon Trophy, McIlroy sits three behind Colin Montgomerie’s record eight DP World Tour season-long titles, which includes a streak of seven straight wins from 1993 to 1999.
"I know Monty won eight of these things,” said McIlroy. “Hopefully, I can keep on the journey and try and get close to him.”
PGA TOUR star Max Homa won the Nedbank in Sun City, South Africa, by converting his overnight one-shot lead into a convincing four-stroke win. His stellar performance included a closing 6-under 66, culminating in a total score of 19 under.
Justin Thomas secured fourth, trailing Homa by seven shots.