Rasmus Hojgaard positions himself to join brother Nicolai on PGA TOUR for 2024
3 Min Read
Written by Paul Hodowanic @PaulHodowanic
Rasmus Hojgaard has moved into the top 10 in the Race to Dubai Rankings – PGA TOUR Eligibility ranking, positioning him to earn a 2024 PGA TOUR card.
Hogaard finished T6 Sunday at the Nedbank Golf Challenge to jump from No. 15 to No. 10. Max Homa won the event by four shots, his first DP World Tour title and seventh worldwide victory.
The DP World Tour season concludes next week at the DP World Tour Championship. The top 10 in the Race to Dubai at the end of the week, who are not yet exempt on the PGA TOUR, will earn PGA TOUR cards for the following season.
Rasmus Hojgaard vaulted five spots in the standings, partly thanks to his twin brother Nicolai Hojgaard. Nicolai Hojgaard and Min Woo Lee have clinched their 2024 PGA TOUR card through Special Temporary Membership. As a result, both were removed from the top 10 of the Race to Dubai Rankings – PGA TOUR Eligibility ranking, freeing up two PGA TOUR cards. Rasmus Højgaard is now in line for the 10th and final card. He holds a 37-point lead over No. 11 Yannik Paul.
Rasmus Hojgaard, 23, has four career wins on the DP World Tour, including the Made In Himmerland earlier this year. He has five top 10s this season. He has two top 10s and eight cuts made in 16 career TOUR starts. He is 86th in the Official World Golf Ranking.
If Rasmus Hojgaard earns a PGA TOUR card, he and Nicolai Hogaard will join Parker and Pierceson Coody as biological twins with active status on TOUR. The Coody twins will be rookies on TOUR next season.
The top three in the eligibility ranking are unchanged. Adrian Meronk maintained his spot at No. 1. If that holds, Meronk will be fully exempt in 2024 and earn a spot in THE PLAYERS Championship. Meronk has held the top spot for much of the year. Ryan Fox, currently No. 2, briefly overtook him following an impressive fall, but Meronk regained control following his third win of the season at the Andalucía Masters in October. Victor Perez is third.
Thorbjørn Olesen moved from No. 9 to No. 4 following a solo-third finish in South Africa. It’s his third top-3 finish this season. He won the Thailand Classic in February. Alexander Björk improved from No. 7 to No. 5 with a T10 finish.
Sami Välimäki, the 2020 DP World Tour Rookie of the Year, and Robert MacIntyre, a European Ryder Cup member, dropped one spot but are still in the top 10 (sixth and seventh, respectively).
Jorge Campillo, a first-team All-American at Indiana in 2008 and 2009, is eighth. In March, Campillo, 37, won the Magical Kenya Open Presented by Absa.
Ryo Hitsasune and Rasmus Hojgaard round out the top 10 finish. Hitsasune maintained his No. 9 position despite finishing T9 in South Africa.
There stands to be plenty of movement in the top 10 from the DP World Tour Championship this week. Similar to the FedExCup Playoffs, the season-ending DP World Tour Championship carries extra weight.
There are 12,000 Race to Dubai points available in Dubai, more than any other event of the season. For reference, major championships have 10,000 points available. Rolex Series events have 8,000 points. Regular season DP World Tour events vary from 2,000-7,000.
Big jumps have already been made in recent weeks. Rasmus Hojgaard and Olesen moved up five spots last week. Campillo moved from No. 17 to No. 8 with a runner-up finish at the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters late in October. Fox moved from No. 30 to third after winning the BMW PGA Championship in September, a Rolex Series event.
Every player in the top 50 of the Race to Dubai is in the field for the DP World Tour Championship. That leaves much still to be determined for both the DP World Tour and the PGA TOUR.
The only certainty? Ten PGA TOUR cards will be given out next week.