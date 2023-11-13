Rasmus Hojgaard positions himself to join brother Nicolai on PGA TOUR for 2024



The top three in the eligibility ranking are unchanged. Adrian Meronk maintained his spot at No. 1. If that holds, Meronk will be fully exempt in 2024 and earn a spot in THE PLAYERS Championship. Meronk has held the top spot for much of the year. Ryan Fox, currently No. 2, briefly overtook him following an impressive fall, but Meronk regained control following his third win of the season at the Andalucía Masters in October. Victor Perez is third.

