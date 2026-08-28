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TOUR ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Russell Henley
USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Rory McIlroy
NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T4

NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

T4

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T4

Ludvig Åberg
SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T11

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T11

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T11

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

-10

T11

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

T11

Adam Scott
AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

-10

T11

AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

T14

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

-9

T14

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

T14

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2

-9

T14

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2
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17D AGO

Draws and Fades: Cameron Young goes from worst to first on Friday at the TOUR Championship

2 Min Read

Draws and Fades

Highlights | Round 2 | TOUR Championship

Highlights | Round 2 | TOUR Championship

Players in Article

Players in This Article

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Written by Keith Stewart

ATLANTA – Cameron Young was tied for 27th place after Round 1 of the TOUR Championship. Young was in last place. THE PLAYERS Champion was eight shots off the lead held by Min Woo Lee.

What a difference a day makes.

Young was the first to tee off in Round 2, and because J.J. Spaun withdrew due to injury in Round 1, he was left to play by himself. Speeding around the front nine, Young was five under par at the turn. The putter was the primary fuel for Young’s 62 and massive move up the leaderboard. Can Cameron Young (+980) maintain the flatstick scoring we saw on Friday? Young made 136 feet of putts.


Cameron Young sinks 42-foot eagle putt on No. 18 at TOUR Championship

Cameron Young sinks 42-foot eagle putt on No. 18 at TOUR Championship


Much like Viktor Hovland (+490) and Collin Morikawa (+690), who I faded yesterday, Young cannot keep up this torrid pace with his putter. Young is ranked 113th on the PGA TOUR for Strokes Gained: Putting in 2026. I’m well aware that Hovland and Morikawa maintained their position on the leaderboard. I’m also aware that Hovland (17th), Morikawa (20th) and Young (18th) are all ranked in the bottom half of the field for Strokes Gained: Tee-to-green. I’m adding Young to my fade files with Hovland and Morikawa for the remainder of the TOUR Championship.

Scottie Scheffler (+345) is the betting favorite after two rounds. I’m tailing Scheffler for two reasons. First, Scheffler’s outright odds are greater than they were before the tournament started. If I can get more value on the world’s number one and the number of holes has been cut in half, I’m in. Second, Scheffler leads the tournament in iron play. Scheffler has hit 28 of 36 Greens in Regulation and made 141 feet of putts! Scheffler is ranked fourth in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green and is two shots behind the leaders: Ryan Gerard and Viktor Hovland. His outright odds are going to shrink after every hole tomorrow, and that’s why I am in on Friday night.


Scottie Scheffler makes birdie on No. 18 at TOUR Championship

Scottie Scheffler makes birdie on No. 18 at TOUR Championship


One more player I’m backing before Saturday is Gary Woodland. Woodland leads the field in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-green. He is also ranked second in approach behind Scheffler and third off the tee. I won’t go as far as the outright bet (+6600), but a nice top 5 (+480) – top 10 (+142) ladder bet makes sense. Let’s stack two tickets on Woodland this weekend and watch him climb that leaderboard. Gary Woodland is receiving a ton of good vibes on the golf course. In five of his last six TOUR Championship starts, Woodland has gained strokes on the field with his full swing. Let’s get that flatstick filling up the cup, and we will cash both of these placement bets.

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Official

TOUR Championship

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2
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