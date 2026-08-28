Draws and Fades: Cameron Young goes from worst to first on Friday at the TOUR Championship

Scottie Scheffler (+345) is the betting favorite after two rounds. I’m tailing Scheffler for two reasons. First, Scheffler’s outright odds are greater than they were before the tournament started. If I can get more value on the world’s number one and the number of holes has been cut in half, I’m in. Second, Scheffler leads the tournament in iron play. Scheffler has hit 28 of 36 Greens in Regulation and made 141 feet of putts! Scheffler is ranked fourth in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green and is two shots behind the leaders: Ryan Gerard and Viktor Hovland. His outright odds are going to shrink after every hole tomorrow, and that’s why I am in on Friday night.