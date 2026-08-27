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TOUR ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Russell Henley
USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Rory McIlroy
NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T4

NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

T4

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T4

Ludvig Åberg
SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T11

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T11

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T11

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

-10

T11

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

T11

Adam Scott
AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

-10

T11

AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

T14

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

-9

T14

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

T14

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2

-9

T14

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2
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18D AGO

Draws and Fades: Expect a bounce back from Rory McIlroy at East Lake

2 Min Read

Draws and Fades

DraftKings odds: Allocating units for picking winners at TOUR Championship

DraftKings odds: Allocating units for picking winners at TOUR Championship

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Written by Keith Stewart

ATLANTA – Watch out for Rory McIlroy.

McIlroy was far from making a big move on Thursday at the TOUR Championship, firing a 2-under 70, but the scorecard doesn’t always tell the full story. The rollercoaster included three bogeys and five birdies. So why the attention? McIlroy finished the day T20 in a 29-man field.

Following the first round in Atlanta, Rory is ranked third in Strokes Gained: Approach and second in SG: Off-the-Tee. Fresh off a week at the BMW Championship where he finished four rounds ranked fifth in SG: Tee-to-Green, I’m definitely paying attention to his ball-striking. The three-time FedExCup champion (2016, 2019, 2022) has more than doubled his odds to win the tournament. Prior to teeing off in Round 1, McIlroy was +900 at DraftKings Sportsbook and now is +2150 to win.


Rory McIlroy hits tee shot to 6 feet, sets up birdie on No. 15 at TOUR Championship

Rory McIlroy hits tee shot to 6 feet, sets up birdie on No. 15 at TOUR Championship


I’m not sure McIlroy will make it all the way to the winner’s circle, but his odds of finishing in the top five are +255. With his current combination of off-the-tee and iron play, I love backing him before Friday’s round begins.

Chris Gotterup is a player who needed to improve his iron play after Bellerive. Further up the odds board at +840 and two strokes behind leader, Min Woo Lee, Gotterup hit 15 of 18 greens in Round 1. With three wins to date in 2026, Gotterup has become one of the TOUR’s big game hunters. Within striking distance, he is another name to back as a potential winner or a top-five finish (+118).


Chris Gotterup drains 22-foot birdie putt on No. 16 at TOUR Championship

Chris Gotterup drains 22-foot birdie putt on No. 16 at TOUR Championship


Collin Morikawa (+900) and Viktor Hovland (+1100) finished Round 1 ranked first and second in SG: Putting. Together, they made 264 feet of putts. Considering both of them fall outside the top 60 on TOUR this season in strokes gained on the greens, I’m staying away from these two at the top of the leaderboard. East Lake has always been a venue where you need a great mix of ball-striking and putting. Hovland and Morikawa were ranked 20th and 21st for SG: Tee-to-Green on Thursday, and both struggled primarily with their short game.

Since Andrew Green’s renovation, around-the-green acumen has become a greater influence on the final leaderboard. Asking both of them to hole another 250 feet of putts seems very unlikely alongside an around-the-green deficiency. Winning the TOUR Championship takes a full complement of skills, and even though Hovland and Morikawa are in great position after Round 1, I’ll pass on tailing these two until I see a drastic improvement in their short game.

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Official

TOUR Championship

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2
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