Draws and Fades: Expect a bounce back from Rory McIlroy at East Lake

Collin Morikawa (+900) and Viktor Hovland (+1100) finished Round 1 ranked first and second in SG: Putting. Together, they made 264 feet of putts. Considering both of them fall outside the top 60 on TOUR this season in strokes gained on the greens, I’m staying away from these two at the top of the leaderboard. East Lake has always been a venue where you need a great mix of ball-striking and putting. Hovland and Morikawa were ranked 20th and 21st for SG: Tee-to-Green on Thursday, and both struggled primarily with their short game.