Draws and Fades: Check out top matchup bets for TOUR Championship finale
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Highlights | Round 3 | TOUR Championship
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Players in This Article
Guess what, Golfbet community? You do not have to wait until 2028 for match play. In honor of the PGA TOUR’s announcement this week in Atlanta, I am featuring head-to-head matchups for the final round of the TOUR Championship.
I know the typical Draws and Fades preview highlights individual players to feature in your weekend wagers. But bettors love match play. Selecting one golfer over another in an 18-hole match reminds us of an NFL or NBA game. Pick a winner from two opponents and win. That’s why the new two-week, season-ending event coming in 2028 is so exciting. Without wasting another superlative, let’s break down the Sunday card at East Lake Golf Club.
The first matchup I’m featuring is Russell Henley (-132 at DraftKings Sportsbook) over Min Woo Lee. Henley was near the bottom of the leaderboard after Round 1. Lee was our first-round leader. Since Thursday, Henley has climbed the standings with exceptional ball striking, all the while Lee has fallen to 23rd in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green. Henley played his college golf at Georgia and holds a strong career strokes gained history at East Lake. Enough to win this head-to-head against Lee, who cannot seem to find the fairway.
Rory McIlroy and Cameron Young find themselves paired together tomorrow. Two Ryder Cup combatants, I’m giving the edge to McIlroy (-144). Neither has distinguished themselves around the green, but McIlroy has been great off the tee and on approach, ranked within the top five in both through three rounds. Young’s driver and putter have been great, but McIlroy’s edge with the irons will lead to a Sunday matchup win.
I have one more matchup to share – but imagine having eight elite matchups to bet on at a historic venue in 2028. If you are like me and cannot wait, take Gary Woodland (-130) over Akshay Bhatia. Woodland is ranked sixth, while Bhatia is ranked 28th out of 29 players in SG: Tee-to-Green. The irons and driver have been reliable for Woodland over his last seven rounds. Bhatia’s facing the pressure of a Presidents Cup pick, while Woodland already knows he will be in Chicago as a captain's assistant. Take the veteran in this Sunday pairing.
How much fun is picking head-to-head matchups? Enjoy the final round in Atlanta, and let’s all look forward to 2028 when match play makes this event even better.
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