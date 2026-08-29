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TOUR ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Russell Henley
USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Rory McIlroy
NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T4

NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

T4

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T4

Ludvig Åberg
SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T11

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T11

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T11

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

-10

T11

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

T11

Adam Scott
AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

-10

T11

AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

T14

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

-9

T14

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

T14

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2

-9

T14

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2
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16D AGO

Draws and Fades: Check out top matchup bets for TOUR Championship finale

2 Min Read

Draws and Fades

Highlights | Round 3 | TOUR Championship

Highlights | Round 3 | TOUR Championship

Players in Article

Players in This Article

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Written by Keith Stewart

Guess what, Golfbet community? You do not have to wait until 2028 for match play. In honor of the PGA TOUR’s announcement this week in Atlanta, I am featuring head-to-head matchups for the final round of the TOUR Championship.

I know the typical Draws and Fades preview highlights individual players to feature in your weekend wagers. But bettors love match play. Selecting one golfer over another in an 18-hole match reminds us of an NFL or NBA game. Pick a winner from two opponents and win. That’s why the new two-week, season-ending event coming in 2028 is so exciting. Without wasting another superlative, let’s break down the Sunday card at East Lake Golf Club.

The first matchup I’m featuring is Russell Henley (-132 at DraftKings Sportsbook) over Min Woo Lee. Henley was near the bottom of the leaderboard after Round 1. Lee was our first-round leader. Since Thursday, Henley has climbed the standings with exceptional ball striking, all the while Lee has fallen to 23rd in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green. Henley played his college golf at Georgia and holds a strong career strokes gained history at East Lake. Enough to win this head-to-head against Lee, who cannot seem to find the fairway.

Rory McIlroy and Cameron Young find themselves paired together tomorrow. Two Ryder Cup combatants, I’m giving the edge to McIlroy (-144). Neither has distinguished themselves around the green, but McIlroy has been great off the tee and on approach, ranked within the top five in both through three rounds. Young’s driver and putter have been great, but McIlroy’s edge with the irons will lead to a Sunday matchup win.

I have one more matchup to share – but imagine having eight elite matchups to bet on at a historic venue in 2028. If you are like me and cannot wait, take Gary Woodland (-130) over Akshay Bhatia. Woodland is ranked sixth, while Bhatia is ranked 28th out of 29 players in SG: Tee-to-Green. The irons and driver have been reliable for Woodland over his last seven rounds. Bhatia’s facing the pressure of a Presidents Cup pick, while Woodland already knows he will be in Chicago as a captain's assistant. Take the veteran in this Sunday pairing.

How much fun is picking head-to-head matchups? Enjoy the final round in Atlanta, and let’s all look forward to 2028 when match play makes this event even better.

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Official

TOUR Championship

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2
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