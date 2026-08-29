Draws and Fades: Check out top matchup bets for TOUR Championship finale

I have one more matchup to share – but imagine having eight elite matchups to bet on at a historic venue in 2028. If you are like me and cannot wait, take Gary Woodland (-130) over Akshay Bhatia. Woodland is ranked sixth, while Bhatia is ranked 28th out of 29 players in SG: Tee-to-Green. The irons and driver have been reliable for Woodland over his last seven rounds. Bhatia’s facing the pressure of a Presidents Cup pick, while Woodland already knows he will be in Chicago as a captain's assistant. Take the veteran in this Sunday pairing.