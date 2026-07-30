Draws and Fades: Expect a FedexCup Playoffs push from Michael Brennan at Rocket Classic
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Highlights | Round 1 | Rocket Classic | 2026
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DETROIT – Even with a new par listed on the scorecard, there were plenty of birdies in the opening round of the Rocket Classic.
Detroit Golf Club has undergone a facelift, with significant changes geared toward restoring the century-old Donald Ross design back to its roots, but the tournament began with Peter Malnati putting a charge into the scoreboards in the Motor City. Making the turn in 28 (-7), Malnati admitted that he was thinking about shooting 57 before ultimately signing for a 9-under 61.
Malnati has endured mighty struggles this season while grappling with his future in the game, and the veteran boasts just two top-10 finishes since his win at the Valspar Championship in March 2024. Unsurprisingly, oddsmakers are reticent to give him a ton of credit for his eye-popping opening round, with six players listed ahead of him on the updated board at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Peter Malnati sinks 55-foot birdie putt on No. 11 at Rocket Classic
Updated odds to win Rocket Classic (via DraftKings)
- +750: Patrick Cantlay (-6)
- +760: Ryan Gerard (-7)
- +810: Rickie Fowler (-7)
- +1375: Xander Schauffele (-4)
- +2050: Keegan Bradley (-5)
- +2100: Michael Brennan (-5)
- +2350: Peter Malnati (-9)
Cantlay and Fowler are two of the fan favorites in this week’s 147-man field, with Fowler lifting the trophy here three years ago. But that remains his most recent win, and the trio of Cantlay, Gerard and Fowler have combined for just one win since Fowler’s Rocket Classic victory in 2023. At first glance, there’s reason to keep scrolling down the odds board.
The greens at Detroit GC are still settling in after the recent renovation, and Ben Griffin was among the players to comment on the disparity between early and late wave putting after his opening-round 68.
“Tomorrow morning, having fresh greens is going to be a huge advantage,” Griffin said. “I’m sure we’ll probably see that in the scoring a little bit. There were a few low ones this morning. You’re not going to quite see as many this afternoon.”
Following that logic, there’s ample reason to back Cantlay as the de facto favorite even though his 6-under 64 put him three shots behind Malnati. But I’m going to look at another player who will make a quick turnaround in Detroit.
Michael Brennan (+2100) to win
Brennan has produced a curious 2026 season. He’s among select company, having made the cut in all four majors, but currently finds himself on the outside looking in for the FedExCup Playoffs. Brennan entered the week at No. 106 in points, and with just two weeks left to crack the top 70, he’s feeling the pressure.
Michael Brennan sinks 22-foot birdie putt on No. 5 at Rocket Classic
Brennan can launch it off the tee, and he entered this week ranked second on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee.
Driving has long been a means by which players can gain a discernible edge at Detroit GC, and that remains the case this week. Brennan’s weak spot is usually his putter, but he rolled it well on Thursday – at one point making eight birdies in a row. He also showcased last fall in Utah he has what it takes to both go low and fend off TOUR-level competition en route to victory.
Brennan will get a shot at those fresh greens that Griffin mentioned, at 8:06 a.m. ET, and I’d expect him to keep his foot firmly on the gas. A sprinkle on him at +2200 for Round 2 Leader is also an option, assuming that he’s able to take advantage of easier morning conditions.
Jake Knapp, Top 10 Finish (+240)
Midway through his opening round, it seemed that Knapp had been effectively jinxed by a large swath of the betting community tipping him as a top pick to win this week. But he managed to rescue the round, going from 2-over to 3-under thanks to a closing stretch that included a birdie and three eagles across his final five holes.
Jake Knapp sinks 25-foot eagle putt on No. 14 at Rocket Classic
Knapp can get streaky, as we all witnessed last year with his second-round 61 in Detroit and last week with his final-round 62 at the 3M Open. He hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation Thursday, including eight in a row to close out his round, and has plenty of firepower to take advantage of scoring opportunities in Detroit.
Like Brennan, he’ll be out early on Friday and should be able to capitalize on relatively calm conditions before the greens begin to firm up in the afternoon.
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