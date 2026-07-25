Draws and Fades: Jackson Koivun leads but veterans like Billy Horschel lurk at 3M Open

First, it was Ben Kohles (+700 at DraftKings Sportsbook) firing a brilliant 62 in the opening round. Then Michael Kim (+3300) broke the course record and joined the sub-60 club with a dazzling, effortless 59. In the third round, it was new PGA TOUR member Jackson Koivun who stole the show, firing a bogey-free 61 to take a three-stroke lead into the fourth and final round. He’s now -155 to get his first career win Sunday in Minnesota.