Draws and Fades: Scottie Scheffler lurks as no lead is safe at TPC Twin Cities

TPC Twin Cities is also an excellent fit for his game. Length and accuracy off the tee are rewarded here, and Scheffler is one of the few players who has both. Elite approach players also thrive because these greens demand precise distance control to find the correct shelves. That’s one of Scheffler’s greatest strengths. I also like him on these greens because, while there is plenty of movement, much of it comes from the different shelves rather than severe slopes across the putting surface. If you’re consistently hitting your approaches close, the putting is straightforward.