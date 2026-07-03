Draws and Fades: Can Chris Gotterup finish strong at John Deere Classic?

Twelve of the 18 holes played under par on Friday, which is important because players are unlikely to go the wrong direction on the leaderboard. Rather, it provides freedom for chasers to attack a gettable golf course with an understanding that they can erase a four- or five-shot lead quickly by going on a birdie run. The bottom of the cutline (3 under) is too far to go back in search of a winner, but everyone within six to eight shots of Glover feels alive.