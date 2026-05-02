Draws and Fades: Look to Si Woo Kim as top final-round target as weather rolls toward Doral
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Highlights | Round 3 | Cadillac
The stage is set for Cameron Young to add yet another pillar to his resume. He’ll enter the final round of the Cadillac Championship with a commanding six-shot lead and as a -550 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. If he accomplishes the feat, it’ll be his second massive victory, joining THE PLAYERS Championship, and his fourth podium finish of the 2026 campaign.
With impending weather in Miami, tee times have been moved up and players will be grouped in threesomes off both tees. That means Young will be flanked by Scottie Scheffler and Si Woo Kim as he attempts to fend off all chasers.
Scheffler put a bow on his third round by hitting his final approach of the day to just 2 feet, 1 inch, which he converted for one of only three birdies on the 18th hole in the third round. The closing hole played to a 4.472 scoring average on Saturday and sits at 4.50 for the week. That makes it the hardest hole on the PGA TOUR schedule this season.
Though the outright market might be a one-horse race, there are still plenty of opportunities to tackle a crowded leaderboard in the final round. Here are a few of those opportunities to consider, courtesy of odds from DraftKings.
Si Woo Kim sinks 7-foot birdie putt on No. 1 at Cadillac
Winner without Young: Si Woo Kim (+400)
All eyes will be on Young and Scheffler as they battle in the final group on Sunday. However, Si Woo Kim will be right there with little pressure and low expectations. That’s a scenario that will allow Kim to thrive and play without regard for safety – as if that’s ever been a problem!
Kim has been excellent on approach this week, gaining 5.2 strokes on approach, which leads the field through 54 holes. He’s added another 5.5 around the green, which will come in handy with inclement weather in the forecast. That gives Kim two viable pathways to the top of the board that will make him a strong option as a chaotic final round progresses.
That doesn’t even factor in the consideration that Kim could indeed make a few putts, something he hasn’t done all week. He’s losing three strokes putting and has left plenty of opportunities out there over the first three rounds. It won’t be easy to beat Scheffler while holding off any other chasers, but the odds are suitable for a player currently tied for the lead in this market.
Matt McCarty Top 5 Finish (+134)
McCarty is currently in a tie for fifth and has the metrics to suggest that he won’t be going anywhere. He’s second to Si Woo Kim in Strokes Gained: Approach this week, picking up more than five shots on his peers.
This high level of play is not a flash in the pan. McCarty has been getting better every single week dating back to the Valero Texas Open, where he finished T39. He continued the run with a T24 at the Masters, a T12 at the RBC Heritage and tacked on a T10 at the Zurich Classic last week.
Matt McCarty sinks 7-foot putt for birdie on No. 12 at Cadillac
He’s not a long hitter, but he’s very accurate off the tee. That could work for him in a variety of course conditions on Sunday. If the course stays firm, hitting the fairway will increase his distance thanks to the extra yardage from the rollout. If conditions are so bleak that the TOUR implements preferred lies, that would give accurate drivers an even bigger advantage than normal.
He’s playing the best golf of his season, and the stat profile is certainly sustainable.
Akshay Bhatia (+142) over Alex Noren and Nick Taylor
The equation for Bhatia is quite simple: Keep it in play off the tee, and he’ll be set up to make a move on Sunday. Over the first two rounds, he hit a total of 12 fairways and was 2 under for those 36 holes. On Saturday, he hit 10 fairways and shot a 5-under 67 to move up 18 spots on the leaderboard.
Akshay Bhatia drains 4-foot putt for birdie on No. 10 at Cadillac
He’s been a savvy scrambler this week in Miami, getting up and down 71% of the time – a rate that puts him inside the top 10. He’s already having the best season of his career, and now he’s looking for yet another high finish.
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