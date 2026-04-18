Draws and Fades: Patrick Cantlay leads valuable chase pack Sunday at Harbour Town

Before getting into those, it’s worth acknowledging Fitzpatrick’s position. At his current price, it’s reasonable to believe he can close this out. The concern is that 54-hole leaders have not been converting at a high rate this season, and he’s dealing with Scheffler in the final group. Scheffler has gained more strokes in the fourth round than anyone in this field over his last 36 rounds. It feels like a spot to sit back, relax and let it play out.